Harris says he would like to see Irish labs screening smear tests

Minister for Health Simon Harris has said he would like to see Irish labs screen smear tests as long as they have the capacity to test samples.

He said he did not believe the lab in Texas where Vicky Phelan’s screening was carried out is being used to screen Irish smear tests anymore.

The labs that are used are the Coombe hospital in Dublin, MedLab Pathology in Sandyford and Quest Diagnostics in New Jersey.

Following a High Court case taken by Ms Phelan, it emerged that scores of women with cervical cancer were not told that negative smear test results they had received were in fact inaccurate and the revised test results were kept from them for years.

Accountability

The Government believes that further “accountability” will be needed in response to the current cervical cancer screening crisis despite the departure of a number of senior health figures.

Announcing a package of measures aimed at assisting the women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal on Friday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Health Simon Harris said nobody was immune from being held to account.

Mr Harris said nobody, including officials within his own department, the HSE and other agencies, would be spared. “There are other people who work in the public service and civil service, in jobs that are also well remunerated that also have accountability,” he said.

Cervical cancer patient Emma Mhic Mhathúna on Fariday said the HSE should be “dismantled and reassembled” following the smear test scandal.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna (37), a mother of five, is one of scores of Irish women who were wrongly told they had normal smear tests through the CervicalCheck screening programme.

Asked about the action taken by the Government in recent days to deal with the fallout from the controversy, Ms Mhic Mhathúna told Ryan Tubridy “talk is cheap”.

Dying

“They’re afraid of me because I’m telling it like it is,” she said. “They have cost me my life. I shouldn’t be dying. I’m dying because they tried to cut corners and they just didn’t listen.”

Responding to the announcement of the Government’s package, Ms Phelan said women needed help immediately. “There are women out there who it is going to take a number of weeks if not months to get money,” she told RTÉ news. “They need help now.”

Meanwhile, the CervicalCheck helpline has received over 15,480 calls to date. The HSE said there have been 9,766 call-back requests, while as of Friday, 5,471 of those callers have received a return call. The average waiting time was 11 seconds, it said. Some 4,295 callers are awaiting a return call.

“Calls are being returned to women following a careful exercise of checking records, checking data quality and assigning calls to health professionals,” the HSE said.