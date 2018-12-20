Harris gives approval for first phase of new National Maternity Hospital

The Government has given approval for the first phase of the new €300 million National Maternity Hospital to go ahead.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said there was agreement in principle that new maternity facility would be built on land at the St Vincent’s University Hospital campus in Elm Park in Dublin which would be leased by the State for 99 years.

He said the State would own the new hospital which will be operated by a company known as NMH DAC.

The Minister said the overall legal framework would unequivocally, copper-fasten the principle that patient care in the new hospital would be delivered without religious, ethnic or other distinction.

He said “ any relevant medical procedure, which is in accordance with the laws of the land, will be carried out at the new hospital”.

Mr Harris said as part of an overall agreement reached there would be a public interest representative on the board of NMH DAC.

Governance Arrangements

He said the Government had also received assurances that there would be competency-based appointments to the new board.

In parallel there will also be a review of governance arrangements in the current National Maternity Hospital at Holles St.

As part of the first phase of the development, new car park and pharmacy facilities will be developed.

There had been concerns that if these initial elements of the project did not commence before the end of the year, new EU building rules to come into force in early 2019 would have seen the development having to be re-designed at significant additional cost.

Mr Harris said the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group -- which operates the current public and private hospitals on the Elm Park campus - had confirmed a process by which the Religious Sisters of Charity will transfer their shareholding and withdraw from Group.

The Minister said a suite of legal documents to give effect of the agreement reached in principle would be finalised in the New Year in conjunction with the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group and the existing National Maternity Hospital at Holles St.

Clinical independence

The Minster said the legal documents fulfilled two important functions; to protect the State’s significant financial investment in the new hospital, and to confirm that the National Maternity Hospital would retain its clinical and operational independence.

“I am satisfied that the progress we have made, allows us to move forward. I will now approve the award of the pharmacy/car park contract which is an important stage in the development of the new National Maternity Hospital .”

“We have waited too long for this moment, but I am delighted that we have now reached a truly significant milestone, and excited that work will soon progress. This will enable us to achieve our ultimate goal of a landmark world class maternity facility for the benefit of the women and children of Ireland”, Mr Harris said. .

“The comprehensive legal framework prepared, and the commitments received from both hospitals, mean that I am fully confident that the new hospital will be owned by the State, that the NMH will be clinically and operationally independent and that no religious influence can, or will, be brought to bear on the new hospital. I will revert to Cabinet in the new year with an update on the main project.”

State-of-the-art

The National Maternity Hospital at Holles St said on Thursday that the Government’s approval for the project meant construction would begin in 2019 on the new facility.

“ This state-of-the-art hospital will ensure that healthcare for future generations of Irish women and infants is of the highest international standard. We express our thanks and appreciation to the Minister for Health Simon Harris, the officials of his Department and of the HSE, and the St Vincent’s Hospital Group, all of whom have worked very hard to ensure that this clinically essential hospital will now become a reality.”