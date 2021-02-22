Growing Covid-19 cases in young people due to visits ‘for a cup of tea’, not house parties, HSE says

Visits to other households to watch sports matches or for a cup of tea, rather than large parties, were responsible for increasing Covid-19 cases among younger people, chief executive of the Health Service Executive (HSE) has said.

Speaking on Monday, HSE chief Paul Reid said progress tackling Covid-19 had become “stuck,” despite several weeks of strict lockdown measures.

“We are seeing growing cases now in younger people, from all the evidence we have it’s not house parties,” he said.

People were visiting other households “to see football games, Superbowl, a Premiership match, even people moving between homes for a cup of tea, just having that quick catch up,” he said.

Mr Reid said those types of visits between households were “the real risk factor”, given current transmission levels.

He added that explaining the continuing spread of the virus was “never one single issue”, and down to a number of different factors.

The emergence of new variants of Covid-19 in the country, such as the Brazilian strain identified in recent days, was a cause for concern, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

The State was on course to be able to vaccinate one million people a month from April onwards, if supplies ordered arrived on time, he said.

It was projected that 1.24 million people would be vaccinated in the first quarter of the year, followed by 3.8 million people between April and June, he said.

There were 80,000 people vaccinated last week, and 100,000 are set to receive doses of the vaccine this week.

Living with Covid-19 Plan

Senior Ministers will meet on Monday to finalise a revised Living with Covid-19 Plan ahead of a full Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has advised the current Level 5 restrictions should be extended beyond the current cut-off date of March 5th. It is understood Nphet has advised the opening of schools and childcare can happen on a “cautious and phased basis” as long as Covid-19 numbers continue to improve to the end of February.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said the introduction of mandatory hotel quarantining for arrivals into the country will be ready in “three to four weeks”.

Ms McEntee said legislation for the measure needed to pass through the Dáil and Seanad, which she hoped would take place in the next two weeks.

She said she recognised people felt hotel quarantining was not being introduced as quickly as people wanted.

The Government would “give as much clarity as possible” on the new Living with Covid-19 plan on Tuesday, she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.