GPs to protest outside Dáil over ‘growing crisis’

The National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) is to hold a protest outside Leinster House over the Government’s lack of investment in GP care on Wednesday.

The representative group said general practice had been “abandoned” by the Government and the community care system was collapsing following years of funding cuts.

“The number of doctors who can no longer take on any more patients is a growing crisis,” a statement from the group said ahead of the protest.

A cavalcade of “Doctor on Call” cars will block up the road from Merrion Square to Leinster House from 2pm as part of the demonstration.

Hundreds of GPs are due to gather outside the gates of the Dáil on Molesworth Street as well.

The NAGP, who represent more than 2,000 GPs, said newly trained doctors are emigrating after they finish training, and older GPs are retiring early, due to the current strain on the system.

“There are not enough GPs to serve the public and many are having to retire early, due to burnout,” a spokesman for organisation said.

The medical card system, which provides for free GP visits to card holders, “can no longer cope” due to under resourcing over the last decade, he said.

GPs demands include sustained State investment in the family doctor service over the next 10 years and a reversal of 2010 public pay cuts to GPs without any pre-conditions.

Elsewhere, a full 24-hour ban on overtime organised by the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) will begin on Wednesday and continue into Thursday.

A previous protest ban on working overtime on Tuesday among psychiatric nurses did not include overnight rosters.

The escalation followed a lack of meaningful engagement from Government on the recruitment and retention crisis in the nursing sector, the PNA said.

The psychiatric nurses action comes in the middle of a wider strike by about 40,000 nurses and midwives from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) over pay, which they claim is leading to staff retention issues.

The Government said it is not in the position to fund pay increases and that to do so would prompt pay claims from other public servants.

Further INMO strikes are scheduled to take place on Thursday and February 12th, 13th, 14th, 19th and 21st.