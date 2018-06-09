GPs ‘struggling’ with implications of providing abortion

Family doctors across the State are “struggling” with the implications of providing abortion after the repeal of the Eighth Amendment, according to a representative group for family doctors.

The National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP), which says it represents 2,500 of Ireland’s 3,500 working GPs, is meeting on Saturday to agree a formal response to the outcome of the referendum last month.

Bríd Walsh, spokeswoman for the association, said there is a “misperception that GPs are looking to block” abortion services and stressed they “most assuredly are not”.

“As a Yes voter I have no interest in blocking anything, but we want a discussion on the practicalities of the issue,” she said.

Ms Walsh said not every GP would be able to provide for abortion because of a “host of factors”, including everyday practicalities, such as staffing levels and access to ultrasounds and counselling for patients, as well as reasons of conscience.

“There are national variations. I work in Kerry, my (access to) ultrasound can take up to six months, my access to counselling can take four to six months,” she said.

“There could be a geographic divide in areas where a service could be provided quickly and those where it could not.

“In among that too are conscientious objectors. But I would say they are probably a small number. Most of us are just struggling with the practicalities of what this will entail.”

The NAGP has long been critical of what it says is a lack of engagement from Health Minister Simon Harris and his department.

There is presently a “one-sided conversation” about future abortion services at government level and the Department of Health ought to “have the respect to engage with those they have annointed as providers of service,” said Ms Walsh.

“We just want clarity. We are trying to figure out what this means in bread and butter terms in our practices from Monday to Friday,” she added.

“I would say the vast majority of GPs, sadly at this point, are resigned to the indifference of the Department and the Minister, and their lack of engagement is nothing new.”

It is expected the NAGP will adopt a formal response to the repeal of the Eighth Amendment after a three-hour meeting in Portlaoise on Saturday afternoon which it will then present to the government.