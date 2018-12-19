GPs issued with ‘interim’ guidelines for providing abortions

GPs have been issued with “interim” clinical guidelines for providing abortion services by their professional body.

The guidelines from the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) will apply to family doctors who have agreed to provide termination of pregnancy services when they become legal next month.

About 50 GPs took part in a one-day training workshop on the new service last weekend, and the ICGP says it will provide more training sessions in the New Year.

Under the new service, GPs will provide medical abortions to women up to nine weeks gestation, while terminations between nine and 12 weeks will be carried out in hospitals.

The HSE has not said how many GPs have signed up to provide the service, but it is thought about several hundred have so far. Informed sources say GPs in all but two of the Republic’s 26 counties have opted in to the service.

‘Lack of clarity’

The ICGP says it has written to Minister for Health Simon Harris over its concerns at the “lack of clarity” around referral pathways to secondary care, when this is required, throughout the country.

In a statement, the organisation said the promised MyOptions 24-hour helpline for the abortion service, and community supports to facilitate safe care for women, “must be in place and fully operational by the January 1st deadline.

It also says it has highlighted to the Minister the concerns of some of its members who have conscientious objections to providing the service.

Earlier this month, dozens of GPs walked out of an extraordinary general meeting of the professional body held to discuss the issue. This group is now seeking to force a second EGM in the New Year to debate motions on conscientious objection, an alleged lack of consultation and other issues.

Under the ICGP’s guidelines, a woman seeking a termination would have three consultations with a GP, with a three-day delay between the first and second consultation.

At the second consultation, a woman is given her first medication at the doctor’s surgery or clinic, with a second part of the “abortion pill” to be taken at home up to 48 hours later.

She is advised of possible complications, and encouraged to return. Long acting reversible contraception is offered.

The third consultation, usually within two weeks of the second, is to confirm “the cycle is completed”, offer counselling or contraception, and management of any complications.

Where the doctor is unsure of the woman’s gestation dates, s/he “must” be able to access an ultrasound for dating or complications, according to the ICGP.

If gestation is more than nine weeks, the woman is referred to a hospital for a surgical termination.