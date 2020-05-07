GP referrals for patients with suspected cancers drop by 50%

Referrals from general practitioners to hospital clinics for patients with suspected cancers have dropped by 50 per cent, Opposition parties were told on Wednesday.

The HSE briefed political parties about their response to the Covid-19 pandemic in a virtual meeting where concerns about cancer screenings emerged.

Fianna Fáil’s health spokesman Stephen Donnelly said it was “deeply concerning that the level of referrals to rapid access clinics has fallen by over 50 per cent”.

“Early detection is crucial. It’s imperative that patients go to their GPs when they suspect something may be up, as they did before Covid-19. At this point a comprehensive public communications campaign should be launched to encourage people to do so. This could save a lot of lives,” Mr Donnelly said.

It comes as the HSE National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) has urged anyone with potential signs and symptoms of cancer to ring their GP to check them out. The HSE has said that it is “a cause of concern” for the National Cancer Control Programme that people with symptoms of cancer are delaying seeking medical advice.

At present, GP and hospital diagnostic cancer services are continuing to operate. The average number of patients with suspected breast, lung, prostate and skin cancer being referred weekly to hospital clinics has dropped to less than half of that prior to the announcement of Covid-19 public health measures.

Dr Una Kennedy of the HSE’s NCCP said that in the last four weeks she has referred just one patient with symptoms that were concerning for cancer, and in that case it was a lump in the patient’s breast.

“She was seen quickly at the hospital and discharged with the good news that all was well. Normally, I could expect to see at least one person per week with symptoms concerning for cancer. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, the number of patients contacting my practice has declined markedly. I’ve spoken with colleagues and many of them have noticed this too. It’s very worrying. The last thing we, as GPs, want is to see out patients’ diagnosis being delayed. People shouldn’t be afraid to contact their GP because of Covid-19. If you have cancer, the sooner it’s detected the better chance you have of a successful outcome.”

At the briefing for opposition health represetaives, Mr Donnelly said that the HSE also confirmed that they are targeting a three day turnaround for Covid 19 tests in nursing homes.

“It’s essential that testing in nursing homes is turned around quickly. In hospitals the turnaround time is now regularly 24 hours. For nursing homes it’s many times that. The HSE confirmed to me today that their target is to hit a three day testing turnaround time for nursing homes. We need to be more ambitious. One solution is to allow the trained staff in many homes to take the samples,” Mr Donnelly said.

He also said that a plan for the re-starting of community care must be devised.

“A lot of children who are sick, or who have special needs, are not getting the therapeutic care they need right now. It’s understandable that these services were curtailed due to Covid-19. However, it’s vital that these services are ramped back up quickly, and target the most urgent people.”