Government should have been told of rising hospital costs earlier - Donohoe

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe says he believes information on the escalating cost of the national children’s hospital should have been made available to the Government earlier.

Revelations of an increase in the cost of building the hospital from €987 million last year to €1.4 billion now have sparked a growing political controversy. When other costs are added, the project is expected to cost €1.73 billion and possibly more.

Mr Donohoe told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that he first became aware of the scale of the increase last November despite the fact that an official from his department is a member of the hospital development board.

The official’s responsibility was to the board itself, he was a member of a separate governance structure, explained the Minister.

“Yes, things should have been done differently.”

The Minister said he knew all of the individuals on the board and he was sure they took their responsibility very seriously and they were aware of the national importance of the project.

Earlier on Monday Fianna Fáil’s health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly said the review of escalating costs should be expanded to include the feasibility of moving the project to another site.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Donnelly said he still believed the St James hospital site was the wrong location.

Trying to fit a major project on a six acre site when there were 90 acres available at the Connolly hospital was “wrong,” Mr Donnelly said.

However, Mr Donohoe rejected these calls, saying relocation was not possible at this stage because of the amount of progress on the St James site.

“Otherwise we’re facing years of delays. I believe the location is right. It was the subject of many clinical reviews,” Mr Donohoe said.

The Minister said that next week he would announce a list of capital projects that may be delayed because of the escalating cost of the children’s hospital.

The amount involved for 2019 is €100million out of a capital expenditure of €1.4billion.

“The cost of the project will be easily contained this year.”

He said he is gravely concerned at the escalating cost, but warned that as high as the cost is, “what is the price of better health outcomes for children?”