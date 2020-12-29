Government may impose Level 5 lockdown due to rise in hospitalisations

The Government may be forced to implement full Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions because of serious concerns about the number of people being hospitalised with coronavirus and the high positivity rate of those being tested for the disease.

The number of people being hospitalised with coronavirus has “increased sharply” in the past two days, as the first effects of the third wave of the virus begin to hit the healthcare system.

Dr Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer, said the “concerning trend” of increasing hospital admissions reflected the “sharp increase” in the rates of Covid-19 seen in the past 10 days.

“We have now exceeded the cumulative number of people hospitalised in this third wave than in the second. Hospitalisations have increased sharply in the last two days,” he said.

A senior Government source said that tighter restrictions were not discussed at Monday’s Cabinet meeting but “you couldn’t rule out the Government taking further action in the coming days if the situation continues to deteriorate.

“We’re at Level 5 with a few tweaks and [travel limits are limited to] county and not 5km,” the source said. “While we’re seeing much lower numbers today and yesterday, Government is being told that is very much artificially low because of the time of year and there is an expectation that we’ll see very, very high figures later this week,” the source said.

It is understood Dr Holohan reiterated his view to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly in advance of the Cabinet meeting that full Level 5 restrictions may be required.

Intensive care

There were 359 Covid-19 patients in hospital on Monday, of whom 41 had been admitted in the previous 24 hours. Some 30 patients were in intensive care, with five admitted in the previous 24 hours.

Dr Holohan said public health officials were also concerned by a “steep rise in the positivity rates” from community testing, a metric indicating how prevalent the virus was among the general population.

The current seven-day average rate of positive tests had risen to 9.2 per cent, up from 5.2 per cent on December 18th.

“This is just one more reason why we are strongly advising everyone to stay safely at home to avoid transmitting or catching this virus, as it continues to circulate widely,” he said.

A further 765 confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Monday, as well as one further coronavirus-related death.

Dr Holohan said the drop in new cases compared to last week was likely due to fewer people being referred and turning up for testing in the days around Christmas.

Infectious diseases expert Prof Sam McConkey said he was concerned this would result in “significantly high” numbers of cases being reported from the middle of this week onwards. Prof McConkey said the increase in hospitalisations was “almost completely inevitable” given the country was beginning to see more than 1,000 new cases a day.

Vaccinations

The first Covid-19 vaccinations are expected to be administered at one of four acute hospitals on Tuesday in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

Mr Donnelly updated the Cabinet on the vaccination plan and stressed to colleagues the importance of effective communications in relation to the vaccine.

The Minister had earlier on Monday met the high-level taskforce on the vaccination programme and told them the only constraint they should face is supply, and whatever resources they need will be in place.

A number of Cabinet members sought assurance that as supply “ramps up”, health authorities will be able to match that with sufficient personnel in place to administer injections, and that there would not be a significant timelag between the vaccines arriving and people receiving them.

Mr Donnelly assured colleagues that inoculation would be a full seven-day operation and not a five-day system as had been suggested.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was very concerned about the new variant of Covid-19 which originated in the UK, and its possible impact on Ireland. But speaking at Government Buildings he defended the robustness of new measures the Government introduced just before Christmas to combat a rising incidence of Covid-19.

“We have introduced very severe Level 5 measures,” he said.

“The only areas not covered are non-essential retail, the impact of which has been shown to be not huge, and (the decision not to reintroduce) the 5 km from home restrictions.”

He said a lot depended on behaviour, both individual and collective.