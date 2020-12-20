Government considers banning non-essential travel from Britain

The three Government party leaders are to hold urgent talks this afternoon to make a decision on a potential new travel advisory for travel from Britain.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said he expected an announcement on restrictions for passengers from Britain to be made this afternoon.

Government sources are concerned about reports of a more infectious strain of Covid 19 spreading throughout Britain.

The current advice is that there should be no non essential international travel. Arrivals from red zone areas should quarantine for 14 days. However, this is being reviewed this afternoon.

A leading public health expert has called on the Government to impose travel restrictions from Britain as a “reasonable precaution” to prevent a mutant variation of Covid-19 spreading to the State, a public health expert has said.

Dr Gabriel Scally said that the rate of spread in the south-east of England was very high and the early analysis of the new variant “gives cause for concern” to justify restrictions on travel.

“I think it is a reasonable precaution to stop flights for the time being without giving a fixed point about that,” he told The Irish Times on Sunday morning.

The Department of Health said on Sunday morning that analysis by UCD’s National Virus Reference Laboratory has found no evidence of the variant of the virus in any infections analysed to date.

Britain has restricted travel to and from London and the south-east over the new infectious strain of the virus, while Belgium and The Netherlands halted flights and trains from Britain.

Dr Scally said it would be “wise” to prevent visitors from the region visiting Ireland just as the British government has stopped travel in and out of the affected area within Britain.

“It would be very peculiar if it was alright for people to go hop on a plane in Heathrow to go to Shannon, Dublin, Cork or Knock when they cannot get on a train and go north to Birmingham,” said Dr Scally, president of epidemiology and public health at the Royal Society of Medicine.

The UK government has imposed a lockdown on London and most of the south-east of England over a variant of the coronavirus that British prime minister Boris Johnson has said could be as much as 70 per cent more transmissible than previous versions of the virus.

People living under the new Tier 4 rules in Britain, the most severe lockdown, have been asked not to travel outside their region and others outside the area have been advised not to visit there.

Scientists on a UK government group advising on new and emerging respiratory virus threats have concluded that this variant of the virus is spreading much more quickly.

“One would want limit spread anyway because the virus is definitely taking off, particularly in the south of England, in a big way,” said Dr Scally.

“Therefore it is wise, just as the UK government has stopped travel in and out of London and the south-east. They are doing that to try to halt the spread of the virus.”

Dr Scally said managing the pandemic had “gone wrong even faster” than he had predicted and that the country must do everything it can to limit the spread, including travel restrictions.

“We are absolutely not in control of this virus and this Christmas season is so dangerous because we are actually loosening restrictions,” he said.

Belgium announced on Sunday morning that it would half flights and Eurostar trains from the UK for at least 24 hours starting at midnight as a “precaution” against the infectious strain.

The Netherlands brought in a ban on flights from Britain that could run until January 1st.

The State’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said in a tweet on Sunday morning that new Covid-19 cases were “rising quickly” and that the low cases and deaths compared with the rest of the EU, the UK and the US was “at risk now - just as vaccines arrive.”

He urged people to “protect yourself and those you love” by staying at home, not meeting others, stay away from restaurants and pubs, avoiding crowds and using masks.

UK health secretary Matt Hancock has suggested that the 18 million people living in London and the south-east may have to remain on lockdown for “the next couple of months.”

Under the Tier 4 rules, non-essential shops, along with gyms, cinemas, casinos and hairdressers, have to remain closed and people are limited to meeting one other person from another household in an outdoor public space.

“What is really important is that people not only follow them (the new rules) but everybody in a Tier 4 area acts as if you have the virus to stop spreading it to other people,” Mr Hancock told Sky News programme Sophy Ridge on Sunday.

The UK government’s announcement of the new lockdown on Saturday night will force almost a third of the UK population to cancel their Christmas plans to stop the virus spreading.

“We know with this new variant you can catch it more easily from a small amount of the virus being present,” said Mr Hancock.

“All of the different measures we have in place, we need more of them to control the spread of the new variant than we did to control the spread of the old variant. That is the fundamental problem.

“We know that because we know that in November that in the areas where this new variant started, in Kent, the cases carried on rising whereas in the rest of the country the November lockdown worked very effectively.

“It is an enormous challenge, until we can get the vaccine rolled out to protect people. This is what we face over the next couple of months.”