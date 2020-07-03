Gardaí to start checking pubs to ensure Covid-19 guidelines being followed

Gardaí are to begin checks of pubs and licensed premises to ensure adherence to Covid-19 health guidelines.

“This follows concerns from Garda management, the public and industry representative bodies that some licensed premises and their customers have not been adhering to the public health guidelines since the re-opening of licensed premises on Monday of this week,” the Garda said in a statement Operation Navigation will begin from 7pm this evening.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said, “When licenced premises were initially shut under the public health guidelines An Garda Síochána checked thousands of licensed premises to ensure they remained closed, which the vast, vast majority did. Our intention in this latest phase was to conduct a large number of spot-checks of licensed premises.

“However, it now appears that just a few days after their introduction some licensed premises and their customers are ignoring the public health guidelines. By doing so, they are putting themselves and everyone they then come into contact with at risk of getting Covid-19. This is not acceptable and we are now expanding our planned checks.”

Only pubs serving hot meals, costing a minimum of €9, can reopen and customers can stay for a maximum of 105 minutes. Social distancing must be maintained meaning no seats at the bar and, in some cases, the erection of plastic screens between tables. On July 20th pubs can reopen without serving a hot meal, assuming the Covid-19 infections numbers remain on the right track.

Suppressed

Earlier the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) reporte that another two people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. This brings to the total number of deaths related to the disease in the Republic to 1,740.

Nphet also reported a further nine new cases of the disease, bringing the total number of confirmed cases here to 25,498 .

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer said; “Ireland’s 14 day incidence of Covid-19 is now less than 3 cases per 100,000. This is amongst the lowest in Europe and demonstrates that the disease remains suppressed in our communities. The key to maintaining this status is responsible individual behaviours and avoiding any complacency.”

“HIQA’s report on mortality today demonstrates that we have comprehensively recorded deaths relating to Covid-19 in Ireland by following the recommended WHO approach.

“We have consistently recorded and published data on all deaths where a person had Covid-19 or was suspected to have Covid-19. This reporting gives us a robust understanding of the impact of the disease in Ireland and continues to inform our response.”

Dr Glynn was referring to a report wihch said Ireland’s official death toll from Covid-19 may have been overstated, according to a new report that says there was a 13 per cent increase in deaths during the pandemic.

Between 1,100 and 1,200 more deaths than would have been expected on historical patterns occurred between March 11th and June 16th, according to the report by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

However, this is substantially lower than the 1,709 Covid-19 deaths officially reported toNPHET over this period.

Data on mortality are usually gleaned from death registration records but because of a three-month lag in this process, Hiqa’s estimate of excess deaths, and other recent estimates during the pandemic, are based on data from the Rip.ie website.

Hiqa found the officially-reported Coivd-19 deaths “likely overestimates” the true burden of excess deaths caused by the virus.

This could be due to the inclusion within official figures of people who were infected with coronavirus at the time of death but whose cause of death may have been “predominantly” due to other factors, it suggests.