Gardaí find 15 people in Co Kildare ‘shebeen’ on New Year’s Eve

Gardaí found about 15 people in a suspected “shebeen” in Co Kildare yesterday.

In a statement, the Garda Press Office said the premises had “all the trappings of a traditional pub”.

Pictures released by gardaí show the premises at the back of a house was set up with seating, flags and other decorations on the wall, a Christmas tree and a pool table as well as the necessary equipment to serve alcohol.

The makeshift pub at the back of a house in Kildare was raided by gardaí. Photograph: Garda Press Office

“Gardaí in Kildare executed a search warrant of a suspected shebeen premises operating close to Kildare Town, yesterday evening Thursday December 31st, 2020 at approximately 8.30pm,” the statement said.

It said the illegal pub was in a shed at the rear of a house. “The shed had all the trappings of a traditional pub. Gardaí took details of all persons present within the shed, seized the intoxicating liquor and the drink optics and spirit dispensers.”

It said investigations were ongoing and a full investigation file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for direction.

In November, Garda sources said the demand for places to meet and socialise would increase during Christmas and New Year as “wet pubs” were not open, but said Operation Navigation, which targets breaches of the licensing trade, would be intensified.