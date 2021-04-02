Four walk-in Covid-19 testing centres open today

Four walk-in centres for asymptomatic people to get a Covid-19 test open on Friday.

The centres will be set up at Crumlin GAA in Dublin, Naas Racecourse in Co Kildare, Athlone Regional Sports Centre in Co Westmeath; and at the Town Hall car park in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

Three other centres in Balbriggan, Finglas and Navan opened on Thursday.

All of the centres are open from 11am to 7pm daily.

Those seven locations replace five that opened in Dublin and Co Offaly last week.

The seven centres will be operating in the new locations for between three and seven days with further details including opening times to be provided by the HSE.

People who are over 16 years of age can attend the centres without a referral from GPs.

They are open to people who live within 5km of the test centre who have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months.

People who wish to be tested need to bring photo ID and provide a mobile phone number to get their result.

On Wednesday, HSE national lead for testing and tracing Niamh O’Beirne said particular locations have been selected because health officials are concerned about case numbers in those areas.

A total of 12,390 people were swabbed at the five walk-in test centres that opened last week with the final day, Wednesday, being the busiest when 2,557 people were tested.

HSE figures show that the Dublin north inner-city test centre at Grangegorman was the busiest with 668 tests carried out on Wednesday and about 3,000 over the course of the week.

The Dublin northwest centre in Blanchardstown had the highest rate of asymptomatic cases detected at 4.25 per cent of tests, with overall positivity of 3 per cent across all five sites.

The positivity rate was highest among people aged between 16 and 24 years old.

Ms O’Beirne said the positivity rate at the centres has been about 3 per cent.