Four new Covid-19 test centres to open in Dublin, Limerick and Waterford

Four new walk-in Covid-19 testing centres are to open on Saturday, two in Dublin, and one each in Waterford and Limerick, as the Government confirms plans to add a further 16 countries to the mandatory quarantine list.

The new centres in Dublin will be at Cumann Naomh Peregrine, Blakestown Road, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15; at Ballyfermot Sports Complex, 33-39 Gurteen Road, Redcowfarm, Dublin 10.

In Limerick, one will open at St Joseph’s Health Campus, 3 Mulgrave Street, Limerick and in Waterford, at WIT College Street Campus, Cork Road, Waterford.

The centres will open from 11am to 7pm daily, for the full week, except the Limerick centre, which will be open for six days.

A walk-in testing centre already in operation at Coláiste Eoin, Cappagh Road, Finglas, Dublin, will remain open until 7pm on Sunday.

Another walk-in testing centre at Crumlin GAA, Club House, Lorcan O’ Toole Park, Park Crescent, Crumlin, Dublin, D12 will remain operational until April 17th.

The centres are aimed at identifying asymptomatic cases in the community, and are open to anyone over the age of 16 who lives within 5km and has not had a positive result for Covid-19 within the previous six months.

It is hoped they will pick up cases of coronavirus including any new variants which are circulating.

“Increasing the number of people we test will help us better understand how and why the virus is spreading quicker in certain areas,” it said in a statement on Friday.

To date Covid-19 walk-in test centres have tested 25,413 people at 14 centres nationwide.

Finglas and Blanchardstown had the highest test positivity rate of more than 4 per cent with the average positivity rate being 2.6 per cent.

To date, 635 Covid-19 cases have been identified through the centres.

They were intended for those who were asymptomatic, but half of those who tested positive did have symptoms and 40 per cent have been subsequently identified as close contacts of confirmed cases.

Quarantine

On Friday, the Government s approved plans to add the US and four European Union countries to the mandatory hotel quarantine list from next Thursday.

At an incorporeal Cabinet meeting on Friday night, Ministers added 16 countries to the list including Canada, Belgium, Italy, France and Luxembourg.

The other countries to be added to the list are Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan, Turkey, Armenia, Bermuda, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Curacao, Maldives and Ukraine

The list will be expanded from next Thursday, although the inclusion of the US and Canada is subject to there being sufficient capacity in the system.

Germany was removed from the list after new advice was received from the Travel Advisory Group.

Measures to strengthen home quarantining were also agreed. Passengers flying in from countries not deemed to be of “high-risk” due to the circulation of Covid-19 variants must now have a day five Covid-19 test booked with the HSE, as well as a negative pre-flight PCR test.

The Government is also to consider how to approach passengers who are fully vaccinated.

Hospital cases

On Saturday morning, the HSE reported that, as of Friday morning at 8am, there were 200 confirmed cases in hospitals, down nine from the previous day, and 51 people with the virus in ICUs, down from 53 on Thursday.

On Friday, 473 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, and 34 further deaths. There have been 4,769 deaths relating to the virus since the start of the pandemic, and 240,192 cases. Of the 34 deaths reported on Friday, three occurred this month, four in March, 19 in February, five in January and the remaining three took place in December or before.

The slight majority of new cases were in women (247, or 52 per cent) while 76 per cent are under 45 years of age. The median age is 29.

Of the new cases 229 were in Dublin, 32 in Kildare, 21 in Mayo, 19 in Meath, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 142 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

Nphet said that as of April 6th, 961,887 doses of vaccine have been administered broken down into 679,844 first doses and 282,043 second doses.