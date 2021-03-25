Four in five adults to be vaccinated by end of June if pharma firms deliver – Donnelly

Four in every five adults in the State will be offered either one or two Covid-19 vaccination doses by the end of June if pharmaceutical companies adhere to their agreed vaccine delivery commitments, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said.

He told the Dáil that 1.1 million doses of vaccine from three pharma companies would be received by the end of March and that a fourth company Janssen would begin supplying vaccines in April.

The Minister said the Health Service Executive (HSE) expects to receive delivery of one million doses in each of the next three months.

Minister of State for Disability Anne Rabbitte said that more than 680,000 people had been vaccinated and 164,000 people had received both doses. “Almost 5 per cent of adult population is now fully vaccinated.”

She said 35 people had died in long-term care settings for those with disabilities where there had been 317 outbreaks since the pandemic began. Ms Rabbitte added that of those, 149 occurred this year and 53 outbreaks remain open.

In response to questions from Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane, Mr Donnelly said that from next month “we are not looking at incremental increase but a step change in the number of doses being administered”.

Speaking during his weekly Dáil update of the rollout of the vaccination programme the Minister said that more than one in eight people had been inoculated.

He said while vaccination was “dependent on the pharmaceutical companies delivering to the agreement, if they do, four in every five adults in Ireland can be offered either one or two vaccine doses by the end of June”.

More transmissible variants had driven Covid-19 case numbers up and daily cases “remain stubbornly high”, he said.

He acknowledged that many feel “that this pandemic will never end” but said the end “is in sight”.

Falling positivity rates

Serial testing had shown that positivity rates in nursing homes had dropped from 11 per cent in mid January to less than 0.2 per cent now and the number of cases among people aged over 85 had dropped by nearly half.

Labour leader Alan Kelly said Denmark has a similar population to Ireland and stated that it would vaccinate all over 50s by the end of May. Mr Kelly questioned if Ireland would match this and the Minister said that various countries made forecasts but predictions had to be caveated based on supply.

Mr Kelly criticised the Minister when he would not specifically state how many vaccines would be supplied next week and the week after. “It is extraordinary that you can’t stand up in the Dáil and state how many doses you expect.”

Mr Donnelly said they had the exact figures they expected but “the provision of that information creates real anxiety in people” because delivery dates could change at very short notice, with supplies expected on one day that might arrive the following day.

Both Mr Kelly and Social Democrats joint leader Róisín Shortall called on the Minister to sort out the recruitment of vaccinators. Ms Shortall said people complained of “being repeatedly asked the same questions”. Mr Donnelly said: “Absolutely I will look into it.” He said that more than 10,000 people had been recruited but he would take up the issue with the HSE because “that process should be as easy as possible” while still being secure.

Prioritisation

Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness said a statement was made on Wednesday that family carers being vaccinated would take it from someone else “but that simply is not true”.

He said there should be political leadership to respond to changes in the vaccination cohorts “when the case is made”.

Sinn Féin TD Darren O’Rourke said there was robust evidence of poor outcomes for people with pre-existing heart failure. He said the HSE’s national heart programme had made a submission to the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) on cardiovascular cases.

He believed that an error had been made in having patients waiting in-house for cardiovascular surgery on cohort four and called for a review of the prioritisation list.

Mr Donnelly said Niac undertook a “very, very rigorous assessment but no one has a monopoly on wisdom on this issue” and reviews were ongoing.