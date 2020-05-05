Flu vaccine offer to be extended over Covid-19 second-wave risks

The seasonal flu vaccination programme is to be extended to children and other groups in order to minimise the risks of a second wave of Covid-19 coinciding with the winter flu season, under plans put forward by Minister for Health Simon Harris.

Mr Harris is seeking Government support for an extension of vaccination to all children from 2 to 17 years of age.

Vaccination would also be provided free of any payment to all those in the at-risk category and aged from six months to 69 years, under the proposal from the Minister.

“If a second wave of the disease was to materialise later this year, we must do everything we can to reduce the risks involved,” said a health source, explaining the rationale behind the plan.

The proposal follows an analysis of the current flu vaccination programme by the Minister’s officials in co-operation with the Health Information and Quality Authority, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee and the HSE’s national immunisation office.

Stabilising

The current outbreak of Covid-19 is stabilising and the number of cases is expected to fall due to social distancing and other restrictions. However, many experts have warned of further waves of the disease as these restrictions are eased in the coming months.

The annual flu season places significant pressure on the health system. Last winter, almost 11,000 cases were notified to the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre, with 4,280 patients needing to be hospitalised and 150 admitted to intensive care.

Currently, the flu vaccine is recommended only for children belonging to specific clinical risk groups who are considered to be at increase risk of complications.

While the vaccine is available free for those in recognised at-risk groups, many GPs and pharmacists charge a consultation fee for those without a medical or GP visit card.

‘Double whammy’

Last week, former Irish Medical Organisation president Ray Walley called for the vaccine to be extended to children in order to avoid a possible “double whammy” to the health system from Covid-19 and a wave of flu cases next winter.

Mr Harris is in discussions with the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform about financing the proposal, it is understood.