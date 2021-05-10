Five suspected blood clot cases linked to AstraZeneca in North

Five suspected cases of blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca Covid 19 vaccine have been found in Northern Ireland the start of its vaccination programme, according to a UK government report.

Some 550,000 people in the region have received the jab over the same period.

The figures are based on the UK’s Yellow Card reporting system, where members of the public or health officials can report suspected side effects of medicines, vaccines or medical devices.

They are analysed by the UK independent watchdog Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The latest weekly report, which covers reports up to April 28th, also showed 198 suspected blood clot cases linked to the AstraZeneca jab in England, 18 in Scotland and nine in Wales.

A further 12 reports were made within the UK where the country was unknown.

In a statement, the North’s Department of Health said “the adverse reactions following the Oxford/AstraZeneca first dose are extremely rare.”

“MHRA emphasises that for the vast majority of people, the benefits of preventing serious illness and death far outweigh any risks,” it said.

“The AstraZeneca vaccine has already saved thousands of lives in the UK and around the world.

“Many people in Northern Ireland are alive and well today because of it.

“The fact that we are now emerging from lockdown is thanks in no small measure to the availability of Astra Zeneca and Pfizer vaccines.”

The department said it “should not be assumed” that every report of suspected adverse reactions to the UK’s Yellow Card system “are definitely caused by medicines or vaccines.”

“Such extremely rare blood clots do occur naturally and Covid infection also significantly increases the risk of blood clots,” it added.

“The balance of benefits and risks with Astra Zeneca is very favourable for older people but is more finely balanced for younger people.

“The Covid-19 risk to younger people has now decreased significantly, with rates of infection having decreased in Northern Ireland.”

In the North, those aged 30-39 years without any an underlying health condition that puts them at higher risk of severe Covid-19 can be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine “where possible and only where no substantial delay or barrier in access to vaccination would arise.”

Anyone who has already had a first dose of the vaccine without suffering “this rare side effect” are being advised to get their second jab.

According to the UK government report, 54,139 Yellow Cards have been reported for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, up to April 28th.

There were 160,543 for the AstraZeneca vaccine, 683 for the Moderna vaccine and 574 have been reported where the brand of the vaccine was not specified.

It stressed that the data cannot be used to derive side effect rates or compare the safety profile of Covid-19 vaccinations, as many factors are involved in the reporting.

For all Covid-19 vaccines, the “overwhelming majority” of reports relate to the likes of sore arms from injections, generalised symptoms such as flu-like illness, headache, chills, tiredness, nausea, fever, dizziness, weakness, aching muscles, and rapid heartbeat.

“Generally, these happen shortly after the vaccination and are not associated with more serious or lasting illness,” it added.