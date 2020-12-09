Five further deaths and a total of 227 new Covid-19 cases reported

Five further deaths and a total of 227 new Covid-19 cases have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Wednesday.

There has been a total of 2,102 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight on Tuesday December 8th, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) had been notified that there was now a total of 74,900 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 98 are men and 129 are women, while 64 per cent are under 45 years of age. The median age is 37 years old.

Seventy of the new cases were in Dublin; 26 in Donegal; 19 in Limerick; 14 in Louth; 14 in Kilkenny and the remaining 84 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

As of 2pm on Wednesday, 224 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 38 are in ICU. There were 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, said: “Today we have seen eight new admissions to ICU, the most in a 24-hour period since the spring time.”

“Covid-19 is still an extremely infectious disease which has the potential to lead to hospitalisation and even ICU admissions.”

He said Ireland had managed to suppress Covid-19 to the lowest incidence levels in the EU in recent weeks, as people kept up “safe” behaviours and worked to protect each other throughout the pandemic.

“If we do not continue to suppress the disease through the actions we have learned over recent months, we will very quickly see a surge in infections leading to an increase in hospitalisations, ICU admissions and, tragically, deaths.

“We are actively planning to begin vaccinating people in early 2021. We cannot afford to drop our guard now.”

Earlier, the Tánaiste said increased Covid-19 infections will be an “inevitable” consequence of people mixing more over Christmas, but case numbers alone will not dictate if the State needs a further period of severe restrictions in January.

Leo Varadkar said a rise in cases after Thanksgiving gatherings in the US and Canada gave some indication of the impact the festive period might have on the spread of the disease in Ireland.

“I think it is likely that we will see an increase in cases,” he said. “That is inevitable when people are mixing again. This isn’t just about foreign travel , it is about people mixing again over Christmas.”

Referring to the “Thanksgiving effect” in the US and Canada, the Fine Gael leader said “it is likely that cases will rise again” in Ireland in January.

“We’ve never ruled out the possibility that we would need to reintroduce restrictions for a short period in January,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

But Mr Varadkar said the need for or severity of any such restrictions would be decided at the time based on the rate of transmission and pressures on the health services and that people should not concentrate too much on the daily case numbers.

Projections from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) suggest that if the R number, which estimates how fast the disease is spreading, grows to 2.0 from December 22nd to January 6th, between 300 and 450 cases per day could be seen by New Year’s Day, and 800 to 1,200 per day by the second week of January.

An increase of this sort would see the State above the point at which Nphet estimates that a three-week intervention would be required to bring cases back under control.

‘End of the pandemic’

The Tánaiste described the provision of the first vaccinations outside of trials in the North and Britain on Tuesday as “a day of hope”.

“I think with the vaccine, with mass testing, with increased knowledge of how we treat and prevent this disease, we will see the end of the pandemic in 2021.”

Ireland has made advance purchase agreements for six different vaccines, amounting to 8 million doses.

On Friday, a Government taskforce charged with overseeing a mass vaccination plan for the State will present its action plan, which will go before the Cabinet next Tuesday for approval.

Mr Varadkar told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that “no one knows exactly” what per centage of the population would need to receive a jab to reach herd immunity - enough people immunised to prevent further spread.

“The intention is to vaccinate everyone, to offer it to everyone, free of charge, not compulsory,” he said.

“The best estimate is probably around 70 per cent (of the population vaccinated) is what you would need to achieve herd immunity.”

Mr Varadkar said there will be a “very strong campaign” to encourage people to get vaccinated, but he warned against any attempts to “browbeat or patronise” people into it, saying it was better to reassure them that vaccines are safe and effective.

This year has given people a taste of what the world was like before vaccines, he said, describing it as “medieval”.