First shipment of Covid-19 vaccine arrives in Ireland

The first shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in Ireland.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly tweeted on Saturday: “When is a fridge worth photographing? When it’s just had Ireland’s first #Covid vaccines put in it”.

Mr Donnelly said the country would begin vaccinating on Wednesday, December 30th. Frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents being vaccinated first/

Earlier, Paul Reid, chief executive of the HSE, said it was a “momentous day” as he tweeted he was “heading off to take receipt of the first delivery of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for the HSE”.

The first batch was expected to contain 10,000 does of the jab.

The next shipment – of tens of thousands of doses – is due in the first week of January, and will be followed by similar shipments every week after that, Mr Donnelly said on Tuesday.

When is a fridge worth photographing? When it’s just had Ireland’s first #Covid vaccines put in it 👍



The first doses have just arrived and many of them are sitting in that very, very cold fridge.



We’ll begin vaccinating in four days. #holdfirm. pic.twitter.com/T9zletiOBS — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) December 26, 2020

It is envisaged by the HSE that 30,000 nursing home residents will be vaccinated, having received the required two doses, by the end of January.

After frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents are vaccinated, people over 70; other healthcare workers not in direct patient contact, people aged 65 to 69 and other “key workers” will be vaccinated in that order.

This will be followed by people aged 18 to 64 years with certain medical conditions; who are residents of long-term care facilities, and living or working in crowded settings.

Next to be immunised will be key workers in essential jobs who cannot avoid a high risk of exposure; people working in education, people aged 55 to 64, other workers in occupations important to the functioning of society and those aged between 18 and 54.

However, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said mass inoculation against Covid-19 is unlikely to be possible until May or June as the vaccine will not be available in sufficient quantities until then.

Mr Martin said normal life will not return until the summer at the earliest and the return to normal will be “tentative”.

“I think the first six months of 2021 will see improvements but we certainly won’t have normality in the first six months as we knew it,” he said in Government Buildings.

Mr Martin said European Union leaders had been briefed by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen that manufacturing vaccines “will ramp up certainly [in] March onwards and she would have identified May-June as critical months in terms of high volumes of vaccines coming in”.

He said the expected volumes of vaccines in January and February were “relatively low in terms of what would come subsequently. But that’s where we’ll be dealing with nursing home residents and healthcare workers and key workers . . . that will make a significant difference in itself. If we can immunise and can protect those most vulnerable, that already begins to give us a greater freedom in terms of policy options and decisions we take.”

On Christmas Day, the National Public Health Emergency Team reported 1,025 new confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 84,098 the total number of cases in the Republic. The last time the figure was over 1,000 was on October 25th.

A further two deaths of Covid-19 patients were also reported by the team. This brings to 2,194 the total number of deaths in the pandemic.