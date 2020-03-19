First death from coronavirus recorded in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland has had its first death from coronavirus.

The Department of Health said a patient who tested positive for Covid-19 has died in hospital.

The patient was elderly, had an underlying medical condition and was being treated in a hospital in the greater Belfast area.

Health minister Robin Swann said he wanted to express his “deep sadness at this death and send my condolences to the patient’s family and friends. It is, of course, essential that we respect their privacy at this sad time.

“I would once again appeal to everyone to play their part in fighting the spread of this virus.”