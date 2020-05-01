First case of Covid-19 in Ireland occurred at least a week earlier than thought

The first Irish case of Covid-19 occurred at least a week earlier than hitherto reported, according to a document prepared for the National Public Health Emergency Team.

A laboratory-confirmed case of the disease occurred in a long-term residential facility in the week from February 17th-23rd, according to a census of these units commissioned by NPHET.

Up to now, it was understood that the first Irish case dated from February 29th, and this case did not involve a resident of a long-term residential facility.

A further two probable cases of Covid-19 are recorded in the census for the week February 24-March 1st, so also probably predate the first recorded case.

The new information, arising from a retrospective sweep of records in nursing and other care homes, appears to show the disease was present in Ireland for a period before it was detected.

The census was commissioned following concerns over the possible under-reporting of Covid-19 related deaths in long-term residential facilities.

It found there were 616 Covid-19 deaths in long-term residential facilities between January 1st and April 19th this year.

It found that 636 more deaths - 365 laboratory-confirmed and 221 probable - occurred in residential care facilities between March 23rd and April 19th this year compared with the same four-week period last year, amid a total of 3,365 deaths.

The deaths rate in these facilities has more than doubled compared to the same period last year as a result of Covid-19.

The results of the mortality census were presented at last Wednesday’s briefing by NPHET, at which officials were questioned about a media report that cases had occurred before February 29th.

Officials said they were unaware of the report but added there was a high level of suspicion about the illness even before a confirmed case was reported.

The information about the date cases occurred is contained on a slide presented at the briefing, released online on Friday.