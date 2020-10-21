Fifty nurses contracting Covid-19 per week, Dáil committee to hear

There are 50 nurses in the Irish health service per week contracting Covid-19, an Oireachtas committee will hear on Wednesday.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) will also tell the Oireachtas health committee that student nurses are being “exploited” in hospitals.

The union will say that as of October 17th there were 9,917 cases of Covid-19 among health care workers .

The union said in an opening statement to the committee that of these a quarter were nurses.

The INMO urged the Government to put in place “a review of the occupational health supports required and the removal of the policy introduced, which allows managers to derogate health care workers to return to work, although they are a close contact”.

The union said that there was a worldwide shortage of nurses and Ireland must aim to become self-sufficient.

Separately doctors told the committee that an additional 2,000 medical specialists will be needed if a consultant – provided hospital service is to be introduced.

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) said despite the current pandemic affecting every aspect of our health service, nothing had been done over the last year “to address the contractual issues and working conditions that have left us unable to recruit and retain doctors across our system”.

The INMO said in its opening statement that while it welcomed the Government’s commitment in the Budget to increase significantly capacity in hospitals, the additional beds that were promised “must be adequately staffed by nurses and midwives”.

It said the additional 67 critical care beds planned would require about 435 whole time equivalent nursing posts.

It said these positions must be secured before beds were introduced.

“Appropriate and safe staffing levels are essential to the lives of patients across the country’s ICU settings, as exposing critically ill patients to high workload/staffing ratios is associated with a substantial reduction in the odds of survival.”

The union will also criticise what it described as “exploitation “ of student nurses working in hospitals.

“There are currently 3,400 (approx.) students on placements in hospitals across Ireland. These students are facing additional Covid risks and are effectively being asked to work as staff.

“Before their final year internship, most students get either no payment or an allowance of just €50.79 per week. A HSE scheme to pay many students healthcare assistant salaries was used at the start of the pandemic in March, but it is no longer operating.

“The reality of service provision currently is that inadequate registered nurse staffing levels are requiring students throughout their clinical placements to undertake work over and above that expected of their undergraduate status and the failure to remunerate them amounts to exploitation.”

The INMO said for two decades Ireland had relied heavily on international recruitment of nurses and midwives but now faced strong competition internationally for this workforce while travel restrictions would impact on the movement of such personnel.

“Ireland must become better at retaining Irish trained nurses and midwives in our public health service. Self-reliance, in this crucial workforce area, is essential against the background of the global shortage of nurses and midwives and is an internationally recognised ethical imperative.“

“We currently have under 1,800 undergraduate places, but over 5,000 Leaving Cert students put nursing or midwifery as their first preference in the 2019 CAO. We have both a need and demand for these courses, which would guard against future shortages.“

The INMO said the recruitment of nurses and midwives “must be easier, and the bureaucratic processes of sign-off at national level to commence the process of recruitment must cease”.

“Directors of nursing and midwifery must have authority to recruit, and place recruited nurses/midwives on the payroll. “

The Irish Medical Organisation said HSE’s national doctor training and planning exercise had estimated that a minimum of 2,536 additional training posts were required to meet demand over the next eight years , including 646 in hospital-based specialties and 1,674 in general practice.