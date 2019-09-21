Fianna Fáil pledges to end two-tier pay system for hospital consultants

Fianna Fáil has pledged to end the two-tier pay system for hospital consultants appointed since 2012 if it leads the next government.

The party’ s health spokesman Stephen Donnelly told the annual conference of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association in Dublin on Saturday that ending pay inequality for senior medical specialists was one of the conditions necessary to reduce waiting lists and “to bring our young doctors abroad back home”.

He estimated that in the first year providing equal pay for recent-appointed consultants would cost €20million to €30million.

Sinn Féin health spokeswoman Louise O’Reilly said her party would also end pay inequality and introduce equal pay for equal work.

She said this could pay for itself by reducing expenditure on expensive agency personnel.

Ms O’Reilly said the problem in the health service was not only the amounts that was being spent but also about how this money was being spent.

The Minister for Health Simon Harris pulled out of attending the IHCA conference on Friday citing a clash of diary commitments.

The Department of Health said on Friday that Minister of State Jim Daly would stand in for Mr Harris.

However on Saturday morning Mr Daly also indicated that he was unable to take part in the conference on Saturday morning.

Mr Donnelly said the reason Fine Gael did not declare a national emergency over health given that there were now 1.1 million people waiting for treatment was “the people it’s senior people have dinner with all have private health insurance “.

IHCA president Dr Donal O’Hanlon told the conference that one-in-five consultant posts were now filled on a temporary basis due to the two-tier pay system in place.

Mr Donnelly said ending the two-tier system of pay for consultants was one of Fianna Fáil priorities in talks with the Government on the forthcoming budget. He said the party would use what leverage it had.

He said the resistance from Government last year in the talks leading up to the budget to dealing with the consultants pay issue was “absolute”.

Mr Harris had said he would invite medical organizations to talks on ending the existing pay arrangements in the month of September. However no date has yet been set for these discussions.

The Department of Health said on Friday it still aimed to invite medical bodies to talks on pay in September.