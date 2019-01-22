Fergus Finlay and patient advocates among eight on new HSE board

Two patient advocates and former Barnardos chief executive Fergus Finlay are among eight people appointed to the board of the HSE by Minister for Health Simon Harris.

The appointment of patient advocates Mark Molloy and Dr Sarah McLoughlin to the board fulfils a recommendation made by Dr Gabriel Scally in his report last year on the CervicalCheck controversy.

The board, which is being appointed on an administrative basis until legislation has passed through the Oireachtas, will also include UCC law professor Prof Deirdre Madden and Tim Hynes, group chief information officer of AIB.

Ciaran Devane, chief executive of the British Council, was appointed last September to chair the board. Prof Madden will serve as deputy chairwoman.

The HSE recently re-advertised the post of chief executive, having failed to fill it in a recruitment campaign last year.

The other people appointed to the board are former GAA president Aogán Ó Fearghail; Fiona Ross, chairwoman of CIE and Mental Health Ireland; and Dr Yvonne Traynor, vice president of regulatory & scientific affairs with Kerry Group.

Mr Harris said the appointees reflected the range of competencies sought for prospective HSE Board members through the State board process operated by the Public Appointments Service.

One final position on the board, of a person with skills in financial planning and management, would be announced in the coming weeks.

Mr Molloy and his wife Roisin have campaigned for improved standard in maternity care since their boy, Mark, died in Portlaoise hospital shortly after birth in 2012.

Dr McLoughlin is science and communication officer at Retina International.