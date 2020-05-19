Expert team advised forced self-isolation for all travelling into Ireland

People travelling into Ireland should be required to self-isolate for 14 days at a “designated facility”, public health officials suggested to Government earlier this month.

Preparations should be made for imposing restrictions on non-essential travel from all countries outside the EU and the UK, aside from Irish citizens and residents, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also advised.

The proposal for mandatory quarantine for incoming travellers, with exceptions for supply chain workers and transiting passengers, has not yet been implemented.

In a letter to Minister for Health Simon Harris, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said NPHET had considered mandatory quarantine but recognised preparatory work would be required to give effect to any Government decision.

The group recommended the necessary “whole of Government work” be undertaken “to allow for Government decision on the introduction of a range of more stringent requirements relating to travel from overseas”.

NPHET also recommended that the completion of passenger locator forms be made mandatory; this measure was introduced this week.

Eliminate

A series of letters from Dr Holohan to Mr Harris were published on Tuesday.

In a letter on May 8th, Dr Holohan warns the NPHET is concerned that as the number of local cases of the disease falls and restrictions are eased, the relative importance of importing cases from overseas increases.

“The principal public health objective of NPHET’s advice is therefore to eliminate in as far as possible all non-essential travel. In particular, NPHET is concerned that Irish residents may be actively planning to resume travel overseas in the near term for tourism purposes.”

In another letter dated May 14th, Dr Holohan reports that at that point, there were five Covid-19 outbreak in prisons involving 18 cases; three in the Roma community involving 21 cases; five among Travellers involving 43 cases; eight in homeless facilities involving 15 cases; 12 in direct provision centres involving 149 cases; and 32 in workplaces including 12 in meat processing plants, where 571 cases have been notified.

NPHET also recommended the setting up of an expert independent panel on nursing homes to make recommendation to the Minister on planned protective response measures for the sector over the next 12-18 months, he said.