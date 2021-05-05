Exclusion of partners from maternity hospitals harming women’s mental health

The exclusion of partners from maternity hospital appointments, due to Covid-19 restrictions, was negatively affecting pregnant women’s mental health, the Psychological Society of Ireland (PSI) has said.

The negative impacts of ante-natal appointment restrictions were greatest for mothers who had previously suffered miscarriages and perinatal loss, the group said.

The professional body, which represents around 3,500 psychologists, said restrictions on partners attending scans and appointments had been “particularly difficult” on families during the pandemic.

The group said women who had experienced trauma or perinatal loss during a previous pregnancy were “disproportionately” affected by the restrictions.

The psychologists group said attending ante-natal scans or appointments alone was “extremely challenging,” and left women with “significant anxiety”. The restrictions also had a negative impact on partners “who are anxiously awaiting calls from the car park” of hospitals, the group said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the group said excluding partners until the woman entered the labour ward caused higher levels of anxiety and fear of childbirth.

“Birthing partners provide vital emotional and physical support for women in the hospital environment during scans and appointments, as well as during labour,” the group said.

Health officials have said while restrictions on partners attending maternity appointments have been eased, in some hospitals restrictions may remain in place, due to local public health assessments.

The Government has pushed for a uniform policy on restrictions around partners attending appointments across all maternity hospitals.

The PSI said perinatal mental health teams had recorded anecdotal increases in referrals related to anxiety among pregnant women during Covid-19.

“For a significant proportion, women’s anxiety has been exacerbated by the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on their upcoming labour and birth,” the group said.

Anxiety was higher for women going through their first pregnancy, it said.

The group said following birth, parents also faced extra pressures due to Covid-19, such as dealing with a lack of social support and services, and fears about their infant contracting the virus.