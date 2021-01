EU to redraft measures to halt Northern Ireland being used as vaccine backdoor to Britain

The European Commission is to redraft measures to control vaccine exports after sparking political uproar with its plans to block the supply of Covid-19 vaccinations into Northern Ireland.

It activated the Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol that allows parts of the special arrangement allowing free movement of products from the EU to Northern Ireland to be suspended.

The move, which would have frustrated any efforts to use Northern Ireland as a back door to bring vaccines from the EU into Great Britain, provoked strong responses from Dublin, Belfast and London.

The move comes amid a deepening row over the allocation of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine after the company announced delays to its EU operations.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke directly to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on the issue.

A Government source described deep unhappiness in Government Buildings over the move, describing it as “completely unnecessary” with the potential for “explosive political implications”.

Northern Ireland first minister Arlene Foster branded the EU’s triggering of Article 16 an “incredible act of hostility” while Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called it a “grave error’.

The Taoiseach also spoke with British prime minister Boris Johnson.

A No 10 spokesman said: “The PM stressed the UK’s enduring commitment to the Belfast/Good Friday agreement and said the EU must urgently clarify its intentions and what steps it plans to take to ensure its own commitments with regards to Northern Ireland are fully honoured.”

Mr Johnson also expressed his “grave concerns” to Ms von der Leyen, his spokesman. “He expressed his grave concerns about the potential impact which the steps the EU has taken today on vaccine exports could have.”

Ms Foster also spoke with Mr Johnson and Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove about the issue and called for a “robust response” from Downing Street.

Article 16, which allows for special safeguard measures to be taken by either the EU or UK in exceptional circumstances, has been the focus of demands for the protocol to be suspended by those who oppose it.

Free movement

The protocol, with is part of the Brexit withdrawal deal, normally allows for free movement of goods from the EU into Northern Ireland.

Under the terms of the protocol, goods should be able to move freely between the EU and Northern Ireland as the region remains in the single market for goods and still operates under EU customs rules.

The new measure would have meant Northern Ireland would be considered an export territory for the purposes of vaccine sent from the EU, including the Republic of Ireland.

Northern Ireland’s vaccines arrive from the rest of the UK at present so those would have been unaffected.

Despicable

Mrs Foster said: “By triggering Article 16 in this manner, the European Union has once again shown it is prepared to use Northern Ireland when it suits their interests but in the most despicable manner — over the provision of a vaccine which is designed to save lives.

“At the first opportunity, the EU has placed a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland over the supply chain of the coronavirus vaccine.”

The DUP leader added: “With the European Union using Article 16 in such an aggressive and most shameful way, it is now time for our Government to step up.

“I will be urging the prime minister to act and use robust measures including Article 16 to advance the interests of Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald tweeted: “The use of Article 16 is a grave error. Our citizens need timely access to lifesaving vaccines not trade disputes. Now is a time for cool heads and solidarity.”

Nothern Ireland’s deputy first minister, Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill, said she has spoken to the Government in Dublin about the issue. “I have just spoken with the Irish Govt to raise my very serious concerns in relation to the invoking of Art. 16,” she tweeted. “This is a totally ill judged move by the EU and should not have been triggered. Calm heads need to prevail, this needs sorted urgently.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney tweeted: “We are working with the EU Commission to try to resolve this issue and protect the integrity and operation of the NI Protocol.”

Mr Gove spoke to the European Commission’s Maros Sefcovic to “express the UK’s concern over a lack of notification” in its use of Article 16, and the government is now “carefully considering next steps”, a spokesman said.

Embarrassed

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP said the move undermines progress made to defend the interests of the island.

“The disproportionate decision to invoke Article 16 of the Ireland Protocol by the European Commission is a grave error in judgment that undermines the work that has taken place over the last five years to defend the interests of people on this island.

“We face a common threat. Our response to this virus, and to the supply of vaccines, should be characterised by our common values.”

UUP leader Steve Aiken said Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis should be embarrassed. “The EU is unilaterally invoking Article 16 to protect its own interests and it’s about time the UK government did the same instead of being lead actors in a ridiculous charade that there is no border in the Irish Sea and that Article 16 can’t be invoked.”

Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister said the EU was showing its “callous” true colours.

“This afternoon’s invocation of Article 16 of the protocol to inhibit exports of Covid vaccines from the EU to Northern Ireland is the most telling illustration imaginable that for the EU the protocol is a plaything to be exploited when it suits its selfish interests.

“The idea that the EU cares anything for Northern Ireland or its people is exposed as utterly bogus.

“The effect of today’s regulation is to disavow the much vaunted free trade from the EU to Northern Ireland as part of its single market and instead to treat deliveries of vaccines from the EU to Northern Ireland as ‘exports’, which they can then restrict, lest such vaccines would make their way to Great Britain.” – Additional reporting: PA