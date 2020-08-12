Employers urged to take on apprentices and get €3,000

Employers are being urged to take on apprentices in order to receive a €3,000 payment in light of the Covid-19 pandemic as part of a scheme to be launched on Wednesday by Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris.

The Government plans to increase the number of apprentices in all sectors in what is being described as a “win-win” situation for employers and apprentices.

“Over 18,000 people are currently undertaking an apprenticeship across a wide range of occupations from electrical, construction and engineering roles to healthcare, information technology and financial services. Our ambition is to see that number grow and the Government provided funding for this new incentive for employers in the July stimulus package,” Mr Harris said.

Under the new apprenticeship incentivisation scheme, employers can receive a €3,000 incentive payment for each new apprentice registered between March and the end of the year.

He said apprenticeships would play a “key part in Ireland’s recovery and our country’s future”.

“It is a really exciting option for people of different ages, genders and backgrounds, career changers and school leavers, to forge brilliant careers for themselves.”

Mr Harris has urged all employers to consider the scheme.

“It’s a win-win: help develop an apprentice’s potential while you develop your company.”

Employers will receive €2,000 upfront per apprentice and a further €1,000 after 12 months if the apprentice is still employed.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has said the new scheme for employers will “ensure an apprentice pipeline as the labour market recovers, providing skilled, sustainable career opportunities for young people”.

The Government also plans to encourage employers to hire young jobseekers from the Live Register through the use of targeted recruitment subsidies.

There are also plans to extend access to Back to Education schemes so that young people in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment, who are not already in education, can sign up for education opportunities at the start of the 2020-21 academic year.