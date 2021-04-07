EMA decision on safety of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine due

The European Medicines Agency will announce its decision on the safety of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at 3pm Irish time on Wednesday.

European Union health ministers will then hold a vaccine rollout meeting at 6pm, the EU presidency said.

Portugal’s health minister Marta Temido will host the meeting “following the public announcement of the conclusions of the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee of EMA on the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine,” a spokeswoman for the Portuguese presidency wrote on Twitter.

The review is examining 44 rare blood clotting cases that were reported among 9.2 million people who received the vaccine across the European Economic Area. Most cases have been in young women who have had a rare kind of brain blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, sometimes combined with low platelet levels in the blood.

Previously the EMA said there was no evidence that the vaccine caused the clotting incidents, which occur at a certain rate anyway in the population, but that a link was “possible” and that it would continue to investigate.

However, the available evidence now indicates a clear link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clot events, although in general the benefits of protection against Covid-19 still outweigh the risks, the EU regulator’s head of vaccines, Marco Cavaleri, said on Tuesday.

His comments come as British regulators also examine links between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots after 30 cases of rare blood clot events were reported in 18.1 million doses of the jab given up to March 24th.

France and Germany have restricted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to older groups, while Norway and Denmark have yet to resume administering the jab after pausing it pending an investigation last month.

South Korea on Wednesday temporarily suspended vaccinating people aged under 60 with the AstraZeneca shot.

-Reuters