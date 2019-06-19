Efforts to avert strike by 10,000 health staff should continue, Donohoe says

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said efforts should continue to deal withThursday’s planned strike by 10,000 health support staff.

He told RTE’s Morning Ireland that the Labour Court and the Workplace Relations Commission are available for talks.

However, Mr Donohoe said anything agreed on Wednesday must recognise that there is an agreement in place.

“We will look at what can be done to avoid action. The Public Service Pay Agreement is in place, that is budgeted for. We need to protect the agreement, there is a wide variety of competing claims.

“There is an agreement in place that I am determined to protect.”

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has warned that the planned strike by hospital support staff on Thursday will have a significant impact on services.

Hospital managers are also warning of the potentially “crippling” impact of the strike on hospital services.

“This could be much worse than the nurses’ strike. Doctors and nurses do their jobs, but the staff involved in this dispute do everything else,” one told The Irish Times.

“Without them, patients may not be moved or fed, beds may not be cleaned and security may not be provided. It’s potentially devastating.”

Contingency arrangements are being drawn up to minimise the impact on patients of the strike by 10,000 Siptu members, the HSE says, though no details of affected services were available on Tuesday evening. Patients will be contacted by their local hospital or healthcare facility if a scheduled procedure or service is going to be affected.

Efforts are continuing to try to avoid industrial action, and the HSE remains committed to early resolution of the issues involved, it says.

WRC more suitable

However Siptu health division organiser Paul Bell, responding to Mr Donohoe’s comments, said that the Labour Court was not appropriate.

The WRC was more suitable he said, as the matter of evaluations and payment had been settled previously in the WRC in 2018.

“The WRC could remind the parties what was signed up to.

“We cannot resolve this issue on our own,” he added.

The agreement about the job evaluation process dated back years, said Mr Bell. Issues such as who would be evaluated, when they would be evaluated and where they would be evaluated had been settled in the previous WRC document in October 2018.

The Minister’s comment that he could not get involved in a discussion about penalties on the eve of a dispute was dismissed by Mr Bell who said the Minister had not implemented penalties in other public service disputes. “The Minister has no credibility.”

Mr Bell warned that if any penalties are taken against their members, the union reserved the right to escalate the dispute. The agreement was being torn up and the unions were expected to “rock up to sign another one.”

The Department was trying “to anger manage this dispute” he claimed.

This is the straw that the Government wants to break the camel’s back, to make an example, added Mr Bell.

“This dispute has been in the offing since 2016. This is not a strike against patients it is against the employer. We’re conscious of the chaos that can be caused by a strike, but there comes a point at which you have to strike.

“The Government knows what the ask is.”

Hospital-wide disruption

The State’s largest hospital, St James’s in Dublin, said “hospital-wide disruption” was expected, but advised patients to attend for scheduled appointments as planned, unless contacted by the hospital directly and advised otherwise.

Minister for Health Simon Harris called for all sides to use the industrial relations mechanisms of the State to avert the 24-hour strike action.

Mr Harris said he had urged management and the union Siptu to “double their efforts” in an effort to resolve the row over pay.

Labour expressed “full support” for the industrial action and claimed the Government had “rowed back” on commitments made to health support staff.

Speaking in the Dáil, Labour leader Brendan Howlin said it would be “an act of betrayal” for the State to go back on a commitment to pay health support staff following agreed job evaluations.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the strike could be avoided by referring the dispute to the Labour Court.

He told Mr Howlin it was his understanding that “the commitment was to consider the outcome but not to automatically implement it”.

Payment timeline

Mr Varadkar said the dispute centred on the timeline for the payments which would be worth €16 million a year to hospital porters, nursing aides, cleaners, laboratory aides, instrument and catering staff.

Talks between the HSE, Siptu, the Department of Health and the Department of Public Expenditure, held at the Workplace Relations Commission, ended on Monday evening without agreement.

The pay dispute follows a job-evaluation process that found the skill levels for HSE support staff had increased significantly in recent years, leading to union claims for pay rises.

Unions and management had previously met last Thursday, but failed to reach an agreement to avert a strike. The talks began again on Monday afternoon, and at 5pm sources inside the room said there had been “no movement” in the dispute.

Union officials have said that in line with the 2017 evaluation, members were entitled to pay rises of up to €3,000.

The action will involve Siptu members who provide portering, household and catering services, and those employed as healthcare assistants, maternity care assistants, laboratory aides, chefs and surgical instrument technicians.

Paul Bell, Siptu health division organiser, said union members would find it “extremely difficult” to agree to further national pay agreements, such as the Public Service Stability Agreement, unless their current agreement was honoured in full.

The nationwide strike will affect 38 hospitals, and is due to begin at 8am on Thursday.