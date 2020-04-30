Easing Covid-19 restrictions - New cases 'must fall first' but some sports may return in early phase

The number of new cases of Covid-19 reported daily will have to move in a consistent downward trajectory before any substantial lifting of restrictions will be considered, Opposition party leaders were told in a briefing by public health officials on Wednesday.

While the number of new cases would need to move towards the lower hundreds, politicians were warned that there is “no single magic number” as the case figures could be skewed by the number of tests done and reported on a particular day.

Last night, a further 376 cases were reported, more than half of which related to nursing homes. The total number of confirmed cases has now exceeded the 20,000 mark, and stands at 20,253.

The deaths of another 31 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) at its briefing on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll in the pandemic to 1,190 in the Republic.

Meanwhile, some sporting and recreation facilities could be reopened in the initial phase of the plan to ease coronavirus restrictions under draft proposals being worked on by officials.

This would only apply to such activities where social distancing can be maintained, such as tennis courts and golf courses.

The draft plans are also understood to allow some sports team training in the initial phase – but only where there is no contact, where the groups of people training are very small and social distancing can be maintained.

While the latest drafts of the plan do not specify dates, earlier drafts spaced the phases out in periods between early May and September.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health, at a Covid-19 update on Wednesday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

NPHET is expected to sign off on a final version of the plan at a meeting on Friday, before it is sent to Cabinet for consideration.

In tandem with public health advice on how to ease restrictions, the Government will also announce some policy measures to help families and businesses.

Some sources suggested such a package could be announced to help “sugar the pill” of little or no restrictions being lifted after May 5th, with hope still held out that recommendations around the over 70s may be eased.

Childcare workers

With the prospect of creches being closed until September, one option being floated in Government is to have childcare workers mind children in the home of frontline workers first, which would then extend to other children.

Supports from the Department of Business are also expected.

Sources also said that the €350 Covid-19 payment and the wage subsidy scheme will be extended, although there will be some tapering and adjustments.

Each phase of the State plan will last two to four weeks, and restrictions would be lifted if certain targets have been met.

It was stressed that the final plan on easing restrictions will be a Government plan informed by public health advice but with input from Ministers, rather than just a health advice plan alone.

Seven out of every 10 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have recovered from the disease, NPHET disclosed last night.

Nursing homes

Separately, an agreement has been reached to allow for the redeployment of home carers to nursing homes, four weeks after this was first announced.

Home care staff provided more than 1,000 hours of care in nursing homes in April without any formal agreement being in place, according to Home and Community Care Ireland.

Fianna Fáil says figures show only one nurse has been redeployed for every five nursing homes.

According to information supplied to health spokesman Stephen Donnelly by the HSE, about 205 staff have been deployed in total including 85 nursing and 120 healthcare assistants.