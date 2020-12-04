Early batch of child flu vaccine to expire within weeks after poor uptake

The first batch of flu vaccine for children is set to expire in the middle of January it has emerged, as concerns were expressed about the poor uptake.

The children’s flu vaccine - a nasal spray rather than an injection - is being rolled out for free by the HSE this year for the first time, although it is in use in other countries including the UK and Canada for a number of years.

The HSE said that 600,000 doses of nasal flu vaccine have been procured this year and at least 180,000 doses has been given to date.

It said there can be a time lag between the vaccine being distributed and getting the records back that it had been administered. “Therefore, uptake is likely to be higher than this as more than 460,000 have been distributed.”

In a statement the HSE service said: “The first batches of nasal flu vaccine are due to expire in the middle of January so it’s important for parents to come forward now to get their children vaccinated through participating GP practices and pharmacies.”

It added that “the most recent report indicates that there is no evidence of influenza viruses circulating in the community in Ireland”.

In mid-November the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) reported anecdotal evidence that only one in three healthy children have been given the vaccine, which is free and available to all healthy children aged between two and 12.

They point out that with the scarcity of the vaccine for adults, giving it to children will protect older adults as influenza circulates among children more than adults.

ICGP lead on Covid-19 and antibiotic resistance Dr Nuala O’Connor has said that over the last decade in Ireland 4,750 children have been admitted to hospital with the flu, 183 of these had to go to intensive care and 41 children died.

“People forget that flu can be a serious illness for young children,” she said.

General practitioner Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail tweeted on Friday: “Uptake rate amongst children remains incredibly low - 25%. The vaccines are due to expire soon, which means if they’re not used they get dumped. It’s tragic that this is happening in the first year that we have had the vaccine for children.”

The HSE did not respond to questions about the cost of the vaccine, how many doses would expire or whether it planned any further advertising or promotions to increase uptake.