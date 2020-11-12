DUP’s refusal to extend North lockdown is ‘just appalling,’ Scally says

Public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally has criticised the DUP’s stance on the lifting of restrictions in Northern Ireland as “just appalling.”

Stormont failed to agree new coronavirus restrictions for the third day in a row on Wednesday night.

Current ‘circuit-breaker’ regulations are due to expire at midnight on Thursday, with many businesses in the dark on whether they will be able to open or not.

Four of the five parties in the Executive - Sinn Féin, the SDLP, Alliance and the Ulster Unionist Party - backed a proposal tabled by the Minister for Health to extend the current regulations for two weeks. This was on the advice of the North’s Chief Medical Officer, who is understood to have advised that any easing of the restrictions would cause “excess deaths”.

However, a contentious Stormont mechanism - a cross-community vote - was used by the DUP to effectively veto the proposal.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Dr Scally said he could not see how the DUP’s position “ties up” with Unionism. He queried their “denialist view” that the economic difficulties that would be caused “when” the virus got out of hand would be worse than the virus itself.

“That is just something I can’t accept. The DUP wants to lift all restrictions really at this point and that is just absolutely appalling. The death toll has been high enough in Northern Ireland as it is.”

However, the DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson has said that he believes the Northern Ireland Executive will reach an agreement on Thursday about Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Donaldson said an outcome that was proportionate was necessary as people needed to be able to return to work, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

‘Total, total chaos’

Meanwhile, Deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill said it was very clear what needed to be done - extend the restrictions for two weeks, but the DUP was ignoring the advice of the chief medical officer.

Ms O’Neill said a range of options were on the table, but they all had to be looked at in the context of public health advice. “The chief medical officer gave us a stark warning.” Not extending the restrictions would lead to deaths.

“It’s a game changer when the chief medical officer is saying that to do anything else will cost lives.”

Similarly, Northern Ireland doctor Nicola Herron has warned that there will be “total, total chaos” if restrictions are lifted.

“It feels like complete and utter madness” to open up, Dr Herron told RTE radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show. The health service was managing the numbers of patients so far, but if restrictions were lifted, numbers would increase and put pressure on the system.

Dr Herron also said that a time scale should not be put on when restrictions could be lifted. “There’s no point putting a date on it until we know the numbers of people in the community with the virus drop to a safe level. We need to look at the figures”.

With regard to hospitals in Northern Ireland, she said that at Altnegevin Hospital the ICU wards were “saturated” and that Covid patients were being treated in respiratory wards by nurses who had been “trained up.”

The issue was not bed space, it was having enough staff to treat patients. “We’re managing the number of patients so far.” However, she warned that if restrictions were lifted, numbers could go up which would mean “total, total chaos.”

Consensus

Ms O’Neill acknowledged that a two week extension would have an impact on people’s lives, but she said a two week extension was the public health advice.

Mr Donaldson said that the different parties in the Executive had different views on the proposals and they were trying to come to a consensus. He said the DUP was acting in the interests of everyone and they wanted to see an outcome that was proportionate.

There should be an increase in testing in care settings and no change with regard to restrictions in social settings, he said. However, it was important that people be able to return to work safely.

“I don’t want people dying from the coronavirus. We need to protect and focus where the risk is the highest.”

The DUP will look very carefully at what is being proposed by the other parties in the Executive and they will work to achieve consensus, he added.

“I believe the Executive will reach agreement today.”

The Executive had demonstrated, over the past nine months, its capacity to achieve consensus and to reach decisions, he said. That takes time on occasion. “Sometimes we have to work harder to achieve consensus.”