Dublin paramedics have Covid-19 vaccination appointments cancelled

Paramedics with the Dublin Fire Brigade have had their appointments for Covid-19 vaccinations cancelled today amid reported supply issues, it has emerged.

It is understood that around 150 paramedics, who were due to be given the jab today, received word last night that this would not be going ahead after the HSE contacted the Fire Brigade’s human resources section to inform them of the issue.

It is understood the HSE indicated the doses could not be delivered due to an issue in the supply chain.

Industrial organiser with Siptu Jim Sheridan said there needed to be a “coherent approach when it comes to vaccines for our frontline healthcare workers”.

“Unfortunately these appointments have been cancelled today. We are very concerned about this as our members are on the frontline and they deal with the general public in those roles every day. Paramedics have a very difficult job and they are in a high risk setting. The reason given was that there was a supply issue,” he told the Irish Times.

Earlier on Thursday, Siptu Organiser Adrian Kane said that people in “both the public and private sectors have been in contact with the union in recent days expressing concern that they are being asked to report for work in their workplaces in circumstances where working from home could be facilitated”.

He said “the Government must engage with trade unions to ensure that a coherent plan in relation to working from home and the roll out of the vaccine programme is devised which all stakeholders can buy into”.

The HSE have been asked for a comment.

It comes after updated projections given by the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to TDs showed that up to four million vaccines could be rolled out four million people by the end of September.

Mr Donnelly said it was “important to stress that our projections and timelines are constantly evolving, as more vaccines are approved and delivery schedules finalised.”

He further said “the administration of vaccines will be limited only by supply. We plan to use these vaccines as soon after delivery as possible.”

Several Cabinet sources, however, have expressed apprehension about the timelines. Multiple sources said they wanted to see more information around how the four million vaccines would be delivered and around what supply commitments underpin the estimates.