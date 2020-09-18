Dublin lockdown: Cabinet to meet in person as capital prepares for new restrictions

A meeting of the Cabinet has been scheduled for Friday afternoon to discuss the proposed new Covid-19 restrictions for Dublin, it is understood.

Ministers have been asked to attend in person in Government Buildings, with an option to dial-in for those not in a position to attend.

It is expected that ministers will approve the recommendations from public health experts in the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), that were being discussed at a meeting of the cabinet committee at lunchtime on Friday.

Ealier, the head of the HSE Paul Reid said hospitals in Dublin were coming under “significant pressure” from the rise of coronavirus cases. Ireland’s hospitals are not being overwhelmed but “we are seeing the impact of the rising cases”, Mr Reid said.

The Government is expected to approve the proposal to move Dublin to Level 3 of on the Government’s five-level scale of restrictions revealed on Tuesday as part of its Living with Covid plan.

The Level 3 restrictions will come into operation at midnight on Friday and were expected be in place for a period of three weeks.

On Thursday night, health officials reported that one more person had died of Covid-19 and a further 240 cases had been reported. Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said half of the cases (119) were in Dublin, while there was also a growing age profile among those catching the virus.

The latest figures mean the death toll in the State has risen to 1,789. Confirmed cases have now breached the 32,000 mark, climbing to 32,023.

“If we keep going on the road we’re going, we’re heading onto a road that could get us back to the point where we have to take more restrictive actions,” Mr Reid told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“Right now the hospitals are coping, but we will see our hospital system coming under pressure and it doesn’t take a large number of cases to start freezing wards and beds.”

Mr Reid explained that wards have to be ‘frozen’ and put out of use when a case of Covid is identified. This was to allow for deep cleaning, but it meant they could be out of use for days.

When asked about the hospitality sector being impacted when more cases are coming from the community, he explained that the cases were brought into the community from where people had gathered or congregated. “It is about where people meet,” he said.

Meanwhile, an emergency medicine consultant has warned that the HSE needs to urgently address the issue of the shortage of intensive care beds rather than trying to reassure people that there isn’t a problem.

Dr Fergal Hickey said that even before Covid the health care system was “critically short” of intensive care beds “at the best of times.” For any one to claim there were sufficient intensive care beds was incorrect, he said.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Dr Hickey said that the evidence contradicted any claims about sufficient critical care bed capacity. While some areas in hospitals could be turned into extra critical care capacity, the reality was that there was a shortage, he said.

“As the numbers keep rising people will require hospitalisation and critical care. We are seeing an increase in older people, who are more vulnerable, getting infected and they will require critical care as will some young people,” he said.

Dublin restrictions

Under additional restrictions for Dublin, dining, restaurants and pubs which serve food will only be permitted to open if they have outdoor facilities, or for takeaway services.

Authorities have already decided that pubs that do not serve food, so-called ‘wet pubs’ will stay shut in Dublin when they re-open around the country on on September 21st.

In Dublin, social and family gatherings outside the home are likely to be prohibited, while visitors to the home should be restricted to people from one other household. Sports matches will also be discontinued, though there is an exemption for elite sport, which includes club championship games.

No organised indoor events such as conferences and events in theatres, cinemas or arts venues will be allowed to take place. Outdoor events will be confined to 15 people. Gyms will be permitted to open for individual training only. Churches and places of worship will remain open for private prayer only, though funerals will have an exemption. Even here, however, only 25 mourners will be permitted.

The Government’s public health experts made the latest recommendations on Thursday night, amid growing alarm at the rise in cases in the last seven to 10 days.

An announcement will likely be made by the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, and Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, later today.