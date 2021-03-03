Drop in hospital numbers ‘reason to be hopeful’, says HSE chief

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has continued to fall to 475, according to the latest figures from the HSE.

There were 112 patients with the virus in intensive care (ICU) on Tuesday night.

Paul Reid, chief executive of the HSE, said the drop in numbers were “reasons to be very hopeful” along with vaccines showing “very positive early signs of effectiveness”.

“Infections amongst the most vulnerable and healthcare workers hugely decreasing,” Mr Reid said on Twitter on Wednesday morning. “More to go, so let’s see this through now.”

St James’s Hospital in Dublin has 63 Covid-19 cases, the highest number in the country, followed by Beaumont Hospital (53) and Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown (43).

The HSE’s daily operations figures show there are 26 ICU beds available for adults and seven for children.

A further 14 deaths of Covid-19 patients were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Tuesday and 359 confirmed cases of the disease, the lowest number of daily cases since mid-December.

Three of the deaths occurred in March, 10 in February and one in November.

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, said while the low number of cases reported may be attributable to “a weekend effect”, it was nevertheless “very welcome and represents the lowest number of cases reported on a single day since mid-December”.

“While we continue to make good progress in Ireland, globally in the past week, the number of cases has increased for the first time in seven weeks,” he said.

“We must not allow this virus the opportunity to do the same here. Please hold firm to the public health advice and together we can continue to protect and build on the progress we have made over the last two months.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly told the Oireachtas Committee on Health on Tuesday that the HSE was seeing a 95 per cent reduction in the Covid-19 infection rate of hospital staff.

Mr Donnelly also said the large majority of over-85s would have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of this week.

He said there were some over-85s who were housebound and had not yet been vaccinated and “individual solutions” are being put in place.

The Wicklow TD said the latest figures he had showed the State had received 520,000 vaccines while the forecast is to have administered some 500,000 by the end of this week.