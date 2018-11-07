Doctors says lack of beds, not Christmas holidays, causing overcrowding

A lack of beds and resources rather than doctors and nurses on leave is causing overcrowding in hospitals at Christmas, the head of the Irish Medical Organisationhas said.

Dr Peadar Gilligan, who himself is an emergency medical consultant, said if he believed that it would “hugely help the situation” he would strongly consider not taking leave over the holidays, “but the reality is that is not the problem, the problem is the lack of capacity,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. Blaming doctors and nurses for the failures of the health system was not helpful or appropriate he said. The IMO represents doctors in Ireland.

In the Dáil on Tuesday, during a debate on plans to deal with overcrowding in hospitals, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said nurses and hospital consultants should not take holidays in early January.

Mr Varadkar also said a new HSE winter plan is needed where hospitals are not effectively closed for seven of the 12 days of Christmas and new year. Under such a plan “consultants would not be on holidays in the first week of the year, particularly those who work in emergency departments and nurses will not be on leave in the first two weeks of January”.

However, Dr Gilligan said that such a proposed plan was more of a reaction to the Taoiseach’s frustration at the relative lack of progress on the issue of overcrowding of hospitals and the increase in waiting lists.

“The reality is that doctors and nurses and their leave is not a contributor to the huge overcrowding that we have of hospitals in Ireland manifesting in the emergency departments.

“The reality is the lack of capacity and whilst the Taoiseach referenced the fact that there are 247 additional beds in the system, that is a start, but the immediate requirement is more like 1,260 moving towards 2,600 in the near future, so it would be more helpful if we were seeing a strategic plan with regard to the delivery of that additional capacity and also with regard to the recruitment debacle in the country at the moment.

Oncologist Prof John Crown said the health service is not under funded, it is “malfunded” and that the Taoiseach’s call for nurses and doctors to work over the Christmas holiday period is “nonsensical”.

The business plan of the HSE is about bed closures and “let them wait” he told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show. If more doctors and nurses were appointed staff would “row in” with plans for full service over holiday periods, he said.

Mr Varadkar has said his comments were misrepresented and has robustly defended his injunction to health service staff to work through January.

Speaking to journalists in Helsinki on his way to the European People’s Party (EPP) conference on Wednesday, he insisted that all he was doing is what evry business does, martialling its resources at peak time. Asked if he would be issuing a directive to staff he said “I wish I had the authority to do that” - but that was a matter for the HSE.