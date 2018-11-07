Doctors say lack of beds, not Christmas holidays, causing overcrowding

A lack of beds and resources rather than doctors and nurses on leave is causing overcrowding in hospitals at Christmas, the head of the Irish Medical Organisationhas said.

Dr Peadar Gilligan, who himself is an emergency medical consultant, said if he believed that it would “hugely help the situation” he would strongly consider not taking leave over the holidays, “but the reality is that is not the problem, the problem is the lack of capacity,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. Blaming doctors and nurses for the failures of the health system was not helpful or appropriate he said. The IMO represents doctors in Ireland.

In the Dáil on Tuesday, during a debate on plans to deal with overcrowding in hospitals, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said nurses and hospital consultants should not take holidays in early January.

Mr Varadkar also said a new HSE winter plan is needed where hospitals are not effectively closed for seven of the 12 days of Christmas and new year. Under such a plan “consultants would not be on holidays in the first week of the year, particularly those who work in emergency departments and nurses will not be on leave in the first two weeks of January”.

However, Dr Gilligan said that such a proposed plan was more of a reaction to the Taoiseach’s frustration at the relative lack of progress on the issue of overcrowding of hospitals and the increase in waiting lists.

“The reality is that doctors and nurses and their leave is not a contributor to the huge overcrowding that we have of hospitals in Ireland manifesting in the emergency departments.

“The reality is the lack of capacity and whilst the Taoiseach referenced the fact that there are 247 additional beds in the system, that is a start, but the immediate requirement is more like 1,260 moving towards 2,600 in the near future, so it would be more helpful if we were seeing a strategic plan with regard to the delivery of that additional capacity and also with regard to the recruitment debacle in the country at the moment.

“We know that the solution to the challenge is in recruiting consultants to posts in Ireland and we know there’s almost 500 vacant consultant posts in the country at the moment.

“The only solution to that is to reverse the 30 per cent cut that was imposed by politicians on consultants in 2012. That needs to be done as a matter or urgency.

“With that capacity — increased beds within the acute hospital system, increased beds within the nursing home system and increased specialists available to the Irish health system, we would actually start to see some improvement in the metrics that are causing the Taoiseach and indeed, the patients of Ireland very significant concern which is the numbers of patients spending significant time on trolleys and the numbers of patients on waiting lists.”

Dr Gilligan said the IMO would like to see a situation where all the beds could be used, “it’s important to point out that one of the reasons beds aren’t being used to the maximum extent possible is that they’re occupied by patients who should be in nursing home facilities, or step down facilities or in their own homes with increased home care packages, but the funding isn’t made available on a year round basis to allow that to happen to the extent that it should be happening.

“The other reality is that hospitals around the country do have closed beds because they don’t have the necessary financial resources to keep them open, and that certainly tends to manifest around the end of the year when the finances for the hospitals are under particular pressure, so part of the problem we have in Ireland is that we run our hospitals at between 97 per cent and 104 per cent capacity, we know that if you run a hospital at in excess of 85 per cent of capacity that you’re going to have bottle necks and that’s going to manifest with increased waits for hospital beds and increased waiting lists.

“We need to move to a situation where we actually have available capacity in the system to deal with the necessary surge, but I think blaming doctors and nurses for the challenges within the health care system is not appropriate, it’s not helpful and it’s certainly not going to help us with our recruitment and retention challenges that we face now.

“Every doctor in the country will and does and has sacrificed time with their loved ones to provide medical care.

“The reality is the challenge is not the lack of doctors because of leave, every hospital in the country will continue to provide service over a 24/7 period over the holiday, the reality is we don’t have the necessary beds.”

Oncologist Prof John Crown said the health service is not under funded, it is “malfunded” and that the Taoiseach’s call for nurses and doctors to work over the Christmas holiday period is “nonsensical”.

The business plan of the HSE is about bed closures and “let them wait” he told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show. If more doctors and nurses were appointed staff would “row in” with plans for full service over holiday periods, he said.