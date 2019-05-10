Doctor groups concerned over ‘absolute certainty’ expectation in screening

Three doctors’ groups on Friday expressed serious concern at a High Court judgement last week where terminally ill Ruth Morrissey and her husband were awarded a total of €2.1 million in damages.

The Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the Royal College of Physicians and the Royal College of Surgeons all released statements expressing their unease at Mr Justice Kevin Cross’s comments that screeners should not give the all clear to a test, unless they have “absolute confidence” that a sample is clear.

The Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said there must be “realistic expectations” of cervical screening if the “life-saving” service is to continue, while the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, said that to hold medical professionals to a standard of absolute certainty is a “significant concern”. The Royal College of Surgeons said it was also concerned “that the standard of ‘absolute confidence’ mentioned in the judgement by Mr Justice Cross will be impossible to attain.”

Ms Morrissey and her husband had sued over her CervicalCheck smear tests. Two laboratories were held liable for the bulk of the €2.1 million award, with the HSE’s liability assessed at €10,000. She won her case against the HSE and the two laboratories in relation to the testing of her cervical smear slides in 2009 and 2012 in the landmark action relating to the CervicalCheck controversy.

Senior health service staff this week proposed halting the State’s four screening programmes until the implications of last week’s High Court judgment is clarified. The call was made at a crisis meeting on Wednesday of clinicians and managers in the health service, including acting HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor, organised to consider the ruling by Mr Justice Cross.

“The view was expressed that screening should stop until the situation is clarified,” said Dr Peter McKenna, director of the HSE women and infant programme, who was among those present. “The suggestion was seriously made by serious people and there was serious discussion about it.”

Dr McKenna told The Irish Times there were “mixed views” about the proposal and “the general mood was that screening is more important than that for the moment”.

Accepted limitations

The Institute said in its statement: “Cervical screening exists to reduce the burden of disease through repeated smears with secondary referral of selected women. There are worldwide accepted limitations to the smear test.

“There must be realistic expectations of cervical screening if clinicians are to continue to deliver a service which has shown continued reduction in cancer cases since inception”.

The Royal College of Physicians of Ireland called for screening programmes to be supported. RCPI president Prof Mary Horgan said: “Screening Services in Ireland, including the CervicalCheck programme, have saved lives.

“Since the inception of the CervicalCheck programme, the incidence of cervical cancer has fallen on a yearly basis with over 50,000 high grade precancerous lesions detected and treated. Recent events have highlighted the limitations of screening and as healthcare professionals we are committed to supporting these essential services,” Prof Horgan added.

She said the recent Morrissey judgement requires “careful consideration in terms of its impact on this service, other screening services and its broader implications for medical practise.”

“As medical professionals, our goal is to ensure the highest attainable standards of care for our patients and for our screening population - patients are entitled to this. However, to account medical practise and particularly screening services to a standard of ‘absolute certainty’ is a significant concern.

“A degrees of uncertainty is inherent in all medical testing and medical professionals balance all elements of this uncertainty on a daily basis for the benefit of the patient.”

“We are extremely concerned that if all false negative screening tests, which we know are expected in all screening programmes, are deemed as a breach of care within this legal system, that this will seriously undermine and potentially negatively impact the viability of all screening programmes.

“Screening programmes are essential public health initiatives and the RCPI with all its faculties and Institutes will actively engage with all stakeholders to strive to ensure that they are maintained and available to the public. However clarification on the impact of this judgement on these programmes and its wider impact on all diagnostic services is urgently required, ” Prof Horgan said.

Important role

The Royal College of Surgeons said cancer screening plays “a very important role in protecting people’s health, reducing incidences of cancer and detecting cancer early”.

However, in a statement, it added: “we are concerned that the standard of ‘absolute confidence’ mentioned in the judgement by Mr Justice Cross will be impossible to attain and may have multiple unintended consequences including additional unnecessary tests and procedures on patients who do not have cancer.”

“We urge the Government to respond to the Cross judgement in a manner that allows cancer screening to continue saving lives. We also urge all of our partners in healthcare to work together to restore and enhance public confidence in cancer screening.”

Meanwhile, the lead clinical director of Breastcheck, the country’s breast cancer screening service, said that comments by Mr Justice Cross in relation to screening services were a cause for concern.

Mr Justice Cross said screeners should not give the all clear, unless they have “absolute confidence” that a sample is clear.

Anne O’Doherty told Newstalk Breakfast that the public needs to have absolute confidence in all screening programmes, but they also need to realise that no screening service is 100 per cent accurate.

“There are inherent failure rates. We will miss two in every 1,000 screenings,” she said.