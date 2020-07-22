Doctor dies of Covid-19 after treating patients in Irish hospitals

A doctor who was working at the Mater Hospital in Dublin has died from Covid-19, three months after falling ill with the disease.

Dr Waqar Ali Shah had been in the hospital’s intensive care unit since April.

“It is with profound sadness that the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital confirms that a doctor who worked in our hospital has passed away following a battle with Covid-19,” the hospital said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Dr Waqar Ali Shah passed away after spending three months in ICU being cared for diligently and attentively by his colleagues at the hospital.”

The hospital said the Dr Shah had provided “selfless emergency care” to Covid-19 patients at a number of hospitals as a locum during the pandemic.

“He had been due to begin a shift at the Mater Hospital in April when he felt unwell. He asked to be seen as a patient and was admitted immediately with Covid-19 illness,” it said.

“His colleagues remember him as a hardworking and diligent doctor with a humble and down to earth personality.The Mater Hospital extends its deepest sympathies to Dr Shah’s wife, family and loved ones at this very sad time.”