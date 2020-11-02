Doctor at centre of leak controversy had sought meeting with Harris

The doctor who received a confidential copy of the new GP contract from then taoiseach Leo Varadkar also wrote to then minister for health Simon Harris seeking a meeting to discuss a new contract for general practitioners.

Maitiú Ó Tuathail was president of the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP), which was a rival organisation to the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) when he wrote to Mr Harris in March 2019.

Dr Ó Tuathail had led a delegation from the NAGP which met with four Fine Gael parliamentarians in the LH2000 building in Leinster House on February 28th last year.

On foot of the meeting with the three TDs and one Senator, the NAGP sought a meeting with Mr Harris in March to reverse the austerity-era FEMPI cuts in health services, to provide emergency funding to GPs, and to negotiate a new contract.

In the letter, Dr Ó Tuathail stated: “The meeting was very positive and the members were in agreement that General Practice was indeed in need of emergency funding, that FEMPI should be reversed and a new fit for purpose contract was urgently required.

“We are formally requesting a meeting with you to discuss these issues in detail,” he added.

Separately, four Fine Gael parliamentarians - Martin Heydon, Kate O’Connell, Bernard Durkan and Senator Colm Burke - wrote to Mr Harris around the same time urging him to include the NAGP in negotiations on the new GP contract.

All four were members of the Oireachtas health committee.

The letter signed by the four stated: “The framework agreed to by the IMO in terms of the collective bargaining position of the group leaves a large number of GPs - NAGP members - not in the room at talks.

“The NAGP want to contribute to the evolution of GP care to the future and want to work on a new contract. A contract that would be compatible with delivery of Sláintecare…

“It is our firm belief as a collective that a mechanism must be found to include representative bodies of GPs in order to shape a fit-for-purpose contract.

“We urge you to engage with them, as per their request.”

Government sources say Mr Harris did not meet the NAGP at that time over the GP contract or representation.

Returns from the lobbying register show an active campaign by the NAGP to become a party to the negotiations on the new contract which were reaching the conclusive states at the time.

In a return to the register, the NAGP said its aim was to get recognition for bargaining. Its return states the association intended to “gain support from Fine Gael members to allow the National Association of GPs to enter into official negotiations with regard to a new GP contract”.

Negotiations on the contract had been ongoing since the previous September between the Department of Health and the IMO.

Mr Varadkar is under pressure for passing a draft of the new deal for general practitioners negotiated between the government and the IMO in April 2019 to Dr Ó Tuathail who was a friend of his.

Dr Ó Tuathail said the NAGP received a copy of the document from the then taoiseach in mid-April. “This was seen as a continuation of the decision by the government to consult with the NAGP and its GP members and keep them informed throughout,” Dr Ó Tuathail said in a statement.

Mr Harris, who is now Minister for Higher Education, told RTÉ Radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show on Monday that Mr Varadkar had been passionate about the deal with GPs and wanted more GPs to get behind it.

The Tánaiste had not been undermining him, said Mr Harris. Mr Varadkar’s motivation had been getting the information to as many GPs as possible.

Mr Harris said he agreed that the manner in which Mr Varadkar had shared the information was “not the best way to do it” and that perhaps the NAGP could have “come in” to be briefed. He was satisfied that the agreement had been completed by that stage.