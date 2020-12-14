Distribution of Covid-19 vaccine to begin week after European approval, Martin says

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said distribution of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine will begin in the Republic the week after it is approved by the European regulator.

Mr Martin said the Government wanted to be in a position to begin the rollout “within days” of the vaccine’s expected approval by European Medicines Agency (EMA) on December 29th.

He said that although there would be limited quantities of the vaccine in January and February, there would be enough for priority cases.

Greater quantities of the vaccine will become available in March, April and May as further vaccines come on stream and manufacturing around the world is increased. There will be a staged timeline approach depending on availability, he said.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Martin said he was concerned about the recent rise in coronavirus cases and he warned “we cannot let our guard down”.

A further one death and 429 new cases of coronavirus were reported by Department of Health on Sunday.

There has now been a total of 76,185 confirmed cases of the virus and 2,124 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Just because there was now a vaccine available did not mean that the public should not adhere to public health measures, Mr Martin said. If numbers continued to rise then further restrictions could be introduced in January. People needed to be very careful about their contacts in the run-up to Christmas, he said.

The vaccine would be a complementary tool to enhance public health measures and would “add significantly to our armoury in putting pressure on this virus”, he said.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will have to be carefully handled and the Government will announce plans on Tuesday on how it will be administered, he said. Public health teams and doctors, along with GPs and pharmacists, will be involved in administering the vaccine.

A second vaccine, created by US company Moderna, is expected to approved by the EMA on January 12th, Mr Martin said.

The optimal period for a vaccination programme will be May and June, he said.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the State was “on the cusp” of deploying at least two Covid-19 vaccines but concerns remained around ensuring sufficient numbers of people take up the option of getting vaccinated.

“Our research tells us that the majority have already decided that they will definitely (45 per cent) or probably (28 per cent) take the vaccine when it is offered to them while. At the other end of the spectrum, a small – but vocal – minority (5 per cent) absolutely will not take it,” he said on Sunday.

He moved to reassure people that there were no concerns in relation to safety of the vaccine in spite of the speed at which things were happening.

Dr Glynn said the “enormous levels of investment” had cut down the timeline. The high number of Covid-19 cases had helped trials quickly measure differences in risk between those who received the vaccine and those who got the placebo. Finally, several processes that usually happen after each other had been carried out in parallel.

The State’s vaccine taskforce report on the roll out of the vaccine is expected to be published on Tuesday.