Department of Health hit by suspected cyberattack

The Department of Health is understood to have suffered a suspected cyberattack similar to that which struck the Health Service Executive last week.

It is understood the Department has shut down its systems.

On Friday, Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform Ossian Smyth said the office of the Government chief information officer had identified issues at the Department of Health.

He said there may also have been a “serious breach” and that the department’s systems would be examined over the weekend alongside the HSE systems to assess the extent of any damage done.

More to follow.