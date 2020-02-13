Department of Health examining ‘forced isolation’ of coronavirus patients

The Department of Health is looking at legal changes that would allow for the forcible isolation of people carrying the Covid-19 disease.

Existing provisions that allow for the quarantining of people with other infectious diseases may also be used to ensure coronavirus patients can be isolated, a senior HSE official has indicated.

Under existing laws, public health doctors have significant powers to force the isolations of people with infectious diseases such as TB, smallpox and cholera.

HSE assistant national director Kevin Kelleher said the Department was looking at how if could get these laws changes as quickly as possible in order to accommodate the response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We might seriously consider doing something and seeing what happens,” he said, adding that there were provisions in the legislation for doing “certain things” in the case of diseases “of unknown type”.

In recent decades, legislation has had to be updated to take account of previous outbreaks of new disease such as Sars and Zika.

In general, the response of public health authorities is based on encouraging people to self-isolate if they are showing symptoms. Ireland has no confirmed cases of the disease, which has spread from China to 24 other countries.

Asked what the authorities would do with a person who refused to self-isolate, Dr Kelleher said “We’d make every effort to persuade them” to self-isolate. However, he went on to indicate that tougher legal measures could be resorted to if necessary.

The National Virus Reference Laboratory in UCD had tested 65 people up to last Monday for the virus, but all tests have been negative.

Dr Kelleher declined to say whether all of these cases involved people who had travelled back from mainland China.

Irish public health experts have said they do expect to see a case of Covid-19 in Ireland, given its limited transmission to so many other countries, including many in Europe.