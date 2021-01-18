Defence forces deployed to three nursing homes to ease staff pressure

The Defence Forces have been deployed to three nursing homes in recent days to help ease staffing pressures, following an appeal from the Health Service Executive.

A Defence Forces spokesman confirmed over 25 soldiers had been deployed to nursing homes in Ballincollig and Douglas, Co Cork, and Ennis, Co Clare.

“These soldiers, based in Collins Barracks Cork, will be deployed daily over the coming weeks to assist nursing home staff with non-clinical general duties,” he said.

On one previous occasion Defence Forces personnel had been deployed to help under-pressure nursing homes, it is understood at that time to assist with catering support.

Cahercalla Community Hospital in Ennis, Co Clare, is one of the nursing homes receiving support from the Defence Forces, following a recent outbreak. Army personnel will provide logistical support to the facility to free up healthcare staff to concentrate on clinical duties.

In a recent message to staff, Dr Michael Harty, former TD and chair of the home’s board of directors, said the HSE was also assisting the facility.

The HSE had been asked to provide temporary management cover, due to “the unsustainable pressures placed on all staff in Cahercalla, but particularly on the managerial staff” over the past two weeks, he said.

“The exhaustion and unbearable stress resulting from continuous long working days without a break over the past two weeks has taken its toll on the senior clinical and administrative team,” he said.

The management staff “are physically and mentally exhausted and need a period of time to recover,” Dr Harty said.

In a recent statement, the 112-bed privately run nursing home confirmed it was dealing with an outbreak involving 19 cases. The replacement management team began working in the facility on January 13th.