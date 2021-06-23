Decision on indoor hospitality to be made closer to July 5th, Donnelly says

The Government will not make a final decision on the proposed reopening of the indoor hospitality sector on July 5th until closer to the date, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said.

Mr Donnelly said he was very concerned about the growing number of cases of the Delta variant in Ireland, where it is now one in five cases, while it accounts for 90 per cent of cases in the UK and is growing rapidly in Northern Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) would provide a full public health analysis to the Cabinet on the reopening of indoor dining, and there would also be economic and social analyses before a decision was reached, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

It had been “a heartbreaking year” for the hospitality sector, the Minister said, but the message he had received from industry representatives was that whatever decision was made, it had to be sustainable, he said. No one wanted to push too far and then have to pull back, he added. “Covid tears up the best-made plans.”

The Cabinet will make a decision in the best interest of a sustained opening, he said. The Minister said he expected to meet Nphet on Thursday of next week to discuss the situation.

The speeding up or delay of reopening was always on the table, but any decision would be made on the basis of public health advice, Mr Donnelly said.

Delay

Privately, some Ministers and senior officials fear an increase in Covid-19 case numbers due to the Delta variant over the next week will force them to delay reopening of indoor hospitality on July 5th.

While officials say there is at present no grounds to delay, senior public health sources said the chances of issuing advice to proceed as planned are “50-50”, and argued a two- or three-week delay could be effective.

A delay in the latest phase of reopening would allow for further numbers to be vaccinated and help prevent the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant.

Virologist Dr Gerald Barry has said he would be “fairly happy” with the easing of restrictions on July 5th, allowing restaurants and pubs to serve customers indoors, even though it was likely there would be a spike in cases of Covid-19 afterwards.

The Delta variant of the virus was very transmissible, indoors or outdoors, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland on Wednesday.

It was likely the number of cases of the variant would increase in the coming weeks, but the growing number of people who were vaccinated would mean that the impact would not be as high as in the past, Dr Barry said.

In some cases the virus did not need a prolonged interaction between people to spread, citing evidence in Australia recently where detailed contact tracing had revealed a person was infected with the variant after brushing past another person in a shopping centre.

Dr Barry warned that if a person was not vaccinated they were twice as likely to end up in hospital with the Delta variant.

In the UK where indoor hospitality had reopened on May 17th, cases had risen from 2,000 to 11,000 with a slow increase in hospitalisations and deaths. Dr Barry noted that by July 5th Ireland will have a higher rate of vaccination proportionally than the UK had when it reopening indoor dining.

“If we open indoor dining on July 5th, we will see a spike in cases, but I am fairly happy to open,” he said.