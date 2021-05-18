Cyberattack: Patient data could be released, says former HSE chief information officer

There is “a real and present risk” that patients’ data accessed during last week’s cyberattack on the Health Service Executive (HSE) could be released, its former chief information officer has said.

Richard Corbridge on Tuesday said the attack might not have been specifically targeted at the HSE, it could have been part of a wider probe of health systems across Europe to see where vulnerabilities lay.

In 2017, when the HSE was among institutions across the world affected by the Wannacry ransomware attack, the HSE had been warned by the National Health Service (NHS) who had sent “a bat signal” of a cyberthreat, he said.

When asked if the Department of Health would have alerted the HSE when its system was attacked first last Thursday, Mr Corbridge told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland programme he would hope that was the case, but said given the timing it would have been very difficult for the HSE’s IT team to protect 85,000 entry points.

It was not necessarily a case that the HSE’s IT system was operating with a weakness and that this had been a “zero-day” attack, which means the situation had not been prepared for as it was unknown. This was a challenge not just faced by the HSE, but by health systems everywhere trying to keep simple IT systems up to date while operating high-tech diagnostic equipment.

The HSE had a great IT team who were trying to keep up to date “and that is really challenging”. They needed to be able to respond with agility and speed, utilising skills and leadership.

Mr Corbridge said he did not know how much detailed data had been taken as part of the attack, it was now in the hands of the attackers and there was a real and present risk that the data of patients would be “exposed”.

Mr Corbridge left his role at the HSE for personal reasons in 2017, three years after joining from the NHS in 2014.

The Cabinet will on Tuesday be briefed on the cyberattack that has severely impacted the health service amid fears in Government that patients’ private information will be “abused” by those responsible.

Cybersecurity officials are monitoring the dark web for evidence of data from the ransomware attack being dumped online. It is believed cybercriminals harvested vast amounts of personal data during the attack last week and will likely publish it online or sell it unless they receive payment from the Government.

The HSE’s chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry said that contingency plans were in place for staff to be paid this week, but that the priority was getting key diagnostic services up and running as soon as possible.

All of the HSE’s computer systems had to be closed down because of the cyberattack, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland. It was hoped that a contingency plan would be in place by Thursday of this week so that staff could be paid, but there was no guarantee.

There was only so much that could be asked of clinical teams, he added. It was hoped that the diagnostic information systems that were key could be restored quickly. The focus would be on those services this week.

“This cyberattack has had a profound impact on the HSE,” he said. So much of modern medicine was reliant on technology, particularly radiology and diagnostics. “We were left with no option but to close down the system” to protect the 2,000 patient-facing devices and 80,000 devices in the HSE, he explained.

All clinical teams were being urged to order the absolute minimum of such services unless it was an emergency. The priority for the HSE was to re-establish the clinical system as quickly as possible.

The voluntary hospitals, which operate using a separate system, were being utilised for key services, he said.

In hospitals there were the same teams with the same expertise, but they were having to deliver care in a “painstaking” way to ensure there were no mistakes.

Earlier on Newstalk Breakfast, emergency medicine consultant at Sligo University Hospital, Dr Fergal Hickey, said that they were working with one hand tied behind their back as they had no access to patients’ previous information or scans. “We are doing this partly blind.”

Dr Henry warned that the re-establishment of the service could take “a considerable period of time” and the disruption to the system could continue for the coming weeks.