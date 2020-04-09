Cross-Border travel monitored, beach car parks closed amid warning over ‘Ireland’s Cheltenham’

Cross border travel will be monitored by gardaí and the PSNI ahead of the bank holiday weekend to ensure that travel restrictions because of coronavirus are being adhered to.

The measure, one of several in place over Easter, comes amid warnings that the holiday weekend could be “Ireland’s Cheltenham” in terms of the spread of Covid-19.

Infectious disease expert Dr Paddy Mallon said the Irish government acted at the right time, unlike in the UK where an event such as Cheltenham was allowed to go ahead and now there were “tens of thousands” of cases as a result.

It was “one of the seminal” events that led to wider spread of the virus in the UK, Dr Mallon told Newstalk Breakfast.

The Easter bank holiday weekend could be “Ireland’s Cheltenham” if people in the east of the country (where there are more cases) “decide to take off,” he warned.

New powers

Gardaí have been given new powers to enforce rules designed to keep as many people at home as possible. Local authorities around the country have also announced that beach car parks will be closed over the coming weekend. County councils including Cork, Wexford, Mayo and Clare have published details of the closures on social media.

A tailback builds up approaching a Garda checkpoint on the M4 near Celbridge, Co Kildare, on Wednesday. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Dr Mallon said people need to stick with the message, if they do then next week “we could be seeing a drop off”.

At the Government’s morning Covid-19 briefing, assistant secretary general in the Department of Taoiseach Liz Canavan said “points of contact have been established to monitor cross border travel and to ensure that restrictions in this jurisdiction are adhered to. Key locations of concern have been identified and the gardaí will follow their usual approach to engage, educate, encourage and enforce as a last resort”.

The restrictions introduced by the Government two weeks ago are likely to be extended for a number of weeks beyond their Easter deadline.

Minister for Health Simon Harris told Virgin Media he expects to be advised tomorrow to keep the restrictions in place for a period of weeks but that Ireland will have to move onto a “different terrain” after that.

“What’s highly likely tomorrow is that the National Public Health Emergency Team will recommend that we continue with the very strict restrictions. I expect that to be a period of weeks,” he said.

The State’s health emergency team on Wednesday said a further 25 people had died from the virus – the second-highest number of deaths in the daily announcement. The deaths of 15 men and 10 women, whose median age was 80, brought the death toll to 235.

There were 365 new cases of the disease confirmed on Wednesday, bringing total cases past the 6,000 mark for the first time, to 6,074 known cases in the Republic.

Medics have raised concerns about a possible surge in patients later this month if members of the public did not adhere to social-distancing requirements over the Easter weekend.

Public complacency

Fears of rising public complacency about the virus were echoed by gardaí who are monitoring more than 1,000 locations in the State including forest walks and beaches in the run-up to the Easter holidays to ensure compliance.

Garda Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said gardaí had noticed that people were “beginning to get tired” of the social-distancing regulations.

On Tuesday night Minister for Health Simon Harris signed regulations granting powers of enforcement to gardaí. The powers were included in the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2020 passed by the Oireachtas in late March but only became active with the Minister’s signature.

The regulations are based on the guidelines issued by the Government two weeks ago. Anyone exercising more than 2km from their home or with people from outside their household will be in breach. Anyone travelling beyond 2km for non-essential reasons will also be in breach.

An offence will only be committed if a person refuses a direction from a garda to comply with the regulations. It is not the breaching of the regulations that is illegal, it is the disobeying of the Garda’s instructions once you are caught.