Criticism that Kerry air ambulance does not have doctor

An international expert in emergency medicine has described the country’s first community-run air ambulance service as the Toyota rather than the Rolls Royce of services.

Dr Brian Burns, associate professor of emergency medicine at Sydney university said that Ireland, as an advanced country, spends a lot of money on health care and it deserves a standard pre-hospital advanced trauma team.

He is one of a group of international consultants who have appealed for the medical team on board Ireland’s first community-run air ambulance to be made up of a doctor and a paramedic.

The air ambulance, which is funded by charity, arrived in Kerry last Friday.

Five advanced paramedics and five emergency medical technicians will begin a month’s specialist training today. They will make up the medical crew in teams of two.

The group, which contains consultants in emergency medicine, anaesthesia, pre-hospital and retrieval medicine, has written an open letter to the Government.

However, their call is being resisted by the HSE and the National Ambulance Service, which plans to staff the air ambulance with an advanced paramedic and an emergency medical technician.

Dr Burns congratulated the charity for getting this far, but told RTE’s Morning Ireland that the international standard of a doctor and paramedic, brings “a synergistic effect” that will “simply save trauma patients lives and improve outcomes.”

He pointed out that Northern Ireland has started and has a very successful physician/staff HEN service, that’s been running for about a year, “the standard is that model, it would seem a shame to start from the outset without that model in place.”

Dr Burns said that specific early intervention needs to be done as quickly as possible.

“If those interventions aren’t done early on, they have worse outcomes. For instance, essentially a helicopter staffed with this doctor/paramedic model is a flying trauma team, it is a resusitation room.”

He added that while a Rolls Royce service is considered as something unattainable, something to be looked at down the line, he said this was not the view in other countries where it is not viewed as “the icing on the cake. It’s the standard.”

Dr Burns said the volunteer doctor model can assist, but that the lifetime cost of an adverse outcome with a head injury is millions, the staffing cost of adding a doctor to that model will save itself many times over.

“Reconfiguration wise it just makes sense. The country’s reconfiguring, acute services are reconfiguring, there’s a trauma system in development. If you take the UK’s national institute for health and care excellence, they have published guidelines on trauma management and this model will not be able to meet those guidelines.