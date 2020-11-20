Covid-19 vaccines: Everything we know so far and availability

Huge logistical task looms when drugs ready since double doses needed for most people

Kevin O'Sullivan Environment & Science Editor
If vaccines stop 90% of infection, herd immunity is realisable. File photograph: Getty

If vaccines stop 90% of infection, herd immunity is realisable. File photograph: Getty

The northern hemisphere faces a bleak winter of rising Covid-19 cases, but signals that two rapidly engineered vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna work on 95 per cent of candidates on whom they have been tested have prompted joy.

The results are interim ones but they are, nevertheless, figures from large-scale Phase 3 clinical trials. The first 40 million doses could be administered in the United States by the year end.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.